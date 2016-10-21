Addition of practice wall at Club de tennis Francois Godbout in Waterloo

The Government of Canada supports this community project

(firmenpresse) - WATERLOO, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/21/16 -- Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Key local stakeholders have long been asking for concrete, sustainable measures to improve community and recreational infrastructure. The Government of Canada is proud to support projects such as this one by the Club de tennis Francois Godbout, which contribute to the strength and vitality of all regions of the country.

Acting on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED, Pierre Breton, Member of Parliament for Shefford, announced that the Club de tennis Francois Godbout is being granted $8,000 in financial assistance, in the form of a non-repayable contribution, for the improvement of the municipality's tennis facilities.

Located in Parc Robinson, the Club de tennis Francois Godbout has four hard tennis courts and a tennis clubhouse with a banquet hall. The enchanting site on the Waterloo Lake shoreline also has natural stands for spectators along the edge of the tennis courts. The funding awarded through the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP150) will enable the organization to install a practice wall. The work includes the excavation and paving of the court, the design and installation of the wall and the addition of lighting.

Quotes

"I am delighted about this support from CED to the Club de tennis Francois Godbout, whose contribution to the vitality of this municipality is undeniable. The presence of facilities like these is essential to maintaining a healthy environment conducive to the well-being of the entire community."

Pierre Breton, Member of Parliament for Shefford

"The Government of Canada supports the projects of organizations such as the Club de tennis Francois Godbout, which mobilize and unite our communities. These projects strengthen Canada's communities, stimulate economic activity and benefit families and the middle class."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"Support from the government and the municipality will make us one of the first regional clubs to provide this type of facility. We are lucky to have an exceptional site. The practice wall will become a tool for attracting new tennis players and helping them quickly develop skills in the sport."

Francis Deslauriers, Project Manager and Treasurer, Club de tennis Francois Godbout

"The City of Waterloo is pleased to make a financial contribution in partnership with the CIP150 and the Club de tennis Francois Godbout to having this practice wall erected. This infrastructure will provide anyone without a playing or practicing partner with the opportunity to improve their pace and make their strokes smoother by combining more hits in a shorter time than on the tennis court in a game situation. This wall will become one of the best development tools for our tennis players."

Pascal Russell, Mayor of Waterloo

CED is one of the six regional development agencies under the responsibility of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

Related links

Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program:

Club de tennis Francois Godbout: (in French only)

Stay connected

Follow CED on Twitter

Contacts:



Media Relations

Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

514-283-8818





More information:

http://www.dec-ced.gc.ca



PressRelease by

Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/21/2016 - 17:30

Language: English

News-ID 502111

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Stadt: WATERLOO, QUEBEC





Number of hits: 35



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease