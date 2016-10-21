Minister Chagger congratulates Destination Canada and the tourism industry on an amazing summer

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/21/16 -- Earlier this week, Statistics Canada released the August statistics for Travel between Canada and other countries. The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Minister of Small Business and Tourism, made the following statement:

"It's sometimes said that Canadians live for summer - and it would seem we are not alone!

"8.5-million tourists visited our country this past summer, it's the best season the tourism industry has had in more than a decade. With fall colours now at their peak in many parts of the country and our world-famous winter season just around there corner, we are on track for an amazing year.

"In the first 8 months of 2016, overnight visits are up more than 10 percent from what they were this time last year - and every one of our regions is seeing growth. Tourism is a truly national sector that sector that promotes Canada's brand and creates jobs for the middle class and those working hard to join it from coast to coast to coast.

"Congratulations to Destination Canada and all of their provincial, territorial, city and industry partners for the excellent work to market Canada as a premier tourism destination. People from around the world are discovering Canada is the place to be and our amazing tourism providers are giving them the experiences that leave them wanting to come back for more."

