Telefonica and Huawei Win Best Innovation in Virtualization Award at Broadband World Forum 2016

(firmenpresse) - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 10/21/16 -- The awards ceremony for the Broadband World Forum 2016 was held in London yesterday. Telefonica and Huawei won the 'Best Innovation in Virtualization' award for their IP and Optical SDN network, the first commercial deployment of such a solution in the industry.

Operators' traditional IP backbone and optical backbone bearer networks are independent, lacking linkage in terms of network planning, service provisioning, resource management, and service protection. This causes low efficiency, high maintenance costs, and a slow response to customer requirements on operators' transport networks. To improve architecture efficiency and reduce OPEX on IP and Optical backbone bearer networks, Huawei collaborated with Telefonica to launch the SDN-based IP and Optical innovative project.

Telefonica and Huawei jointly carry out various activities including network and system architecture research, application scenario definition, prototype testing, first office application (FOA) verification, and service verification on live networks. Based on the new solution, Huawei provides service capabilities such as cross-domain traffic visualization, quick cross-domain service creation, service-driven resource collaboration, and cross-domain service protection.

These capabilities greatly improve operators' network operational efficiency and service provisioning flexibility, reduce OPEX, and further improve customer experience and satisfaction.

David Wang, President of Huawei Network Solutions, said, "It is our honor to win the award from Broadband World Forum, which showcases the industry's recognition of the joint innovative work of Huawei and Telefonica.

"The acceleration of digital transformation in the industry impels operators to fully transit to cloudification in the future. Huawei will cooperate with its partners to develop open industrial ecosystems, build more agile and efficient on-demand networks for operators, and help operators to implement business transformation through cloudified architectures and services."

As a leading global network service provider, Huawei has been constantly investing in the SDN field, is devoted to building a healthy and sustainable industrial ecosystem, and works with its partners to create greater value for global customers and build a better connected world.

Huawei is a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider. Our aim is to enrich life and improve efficiency through a better connected world, acting as a responsible corporate citizen, innovative enabler for the information society, and collaborative contributor to the industry. Driven by customer-centric innovation and open partnerships, Huawei has established an end-to-end ICT solutions portfolio that gives customers competitive advantages in telecom and enterprise networks, devices and cloud computing. Huawei's 170,000 employees worldwide are committed to creating maximum value for telecom operators, enterprises and consumers. Our innovative ICT solutions, products and services are used in more than 170 countries and regions, serving over one-third of the world's population. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at or follow us on:

Image Available:

Huawei



Miranda Liu





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3070446



PressRelease by

Huawei Technologies

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/21/2016 - 18:00

Language: English

News-ID 502116

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Huawei Technologies

Stadt: LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM





Number of hits: 15



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease