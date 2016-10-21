       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Kesko is negotiating on the disposal of its grocery trade operations in Russia

KESKO CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 21.10.2016 AT 17.00 1(1)

Kesko is negotiating on the disposal of its grocery trade operations in Russia

Kesko is negotiating on the disposal of its Russian grocery trade operations
with Lenta Ltd.

Owing to the media queries that have come to Kesko's knowledge, Kesko confirms
that it is negotiating on the disposal of its Russian grocery trade operations
with Lenta.

The negotiations are in progress and for the present, the outcome of the
negotiations is not certain. If the negotiations progress to signing an
agreement, it will be announced separately. This release contains insider
information.



Further information is available from Lauri Peltola, Senior Vice President,
Communications, Corporate Responsibility and Stakeholder Relations, tel.
+358 105 322 400, +358 505 705 606, lauri.peltola(at)kesko.fi.



Kesko Corporation




DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Main news media
www.kesko.fi




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Kesko Oyj via GlobeNewswire






More information:
http://www.kesko.fi



Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/21/2016
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Kesko Oyj
Stadt: Kesko


