KESKO CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 21.10.2016 AT 17.00 1(1)
Kesko is negotiating on the disposal of its grocery trade operations in Russia
Owing to the media queries that have come to Kesko's knowledge, Kesko confirms
The negotiations are in progress and for the present, the outcome of the
negotiations is not certain. If the negotiations progress to signing an
agreement, it will be announced separately. This release contains insider
information.
Further information is available from Lauri Peltola, Senior Vice President,
Communications, Corporate Responsibility and Stakeholder Relations, tel.
+358 105 322 400, +358 505 705 606, lauri.peltola(at)kesko.fi.
Kesko Corporation
Date: 10/21/2016 - 16:00
Language: English
