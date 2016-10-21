Kesko is negotiating on the disposal of its grocery trade operations in Russia

Kesko is negotiating on the disposal of its Russian grocery trade operations

with Lenta Ltd.



The negotiations are in progress and for the present, the outcome of the

negotiations is not certain. If the negotiations progress to signing an

agreement, it will be announced separately. This release contains insider

information.







Further information is available from Lauri Peltola, Senior Vice President,

Communications, Corporate Responsibility and Stakeholder Relations, tel.

+358 105 322 400, +358 505 705 606, lauri.peltola(at)kesko.fi.







