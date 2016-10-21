Hubbell Declares 11% Dividend Increase

SHELTON, CT. (October 21, 2016) - The Board of Directors of Hubbell

Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) today declared an 11% increase in the common stock

dividend rate. The new annual payment of $2.80 per share or $0.70 per quarter

compares to the former rate of $2.52 or $0.63 per quarter. The dividend will be

paid on December 15, 2016 to shareholders of record on November 30, 2016.



Hubbell Incorporated is an international manufacturer of quality electrical and

electronic products for a broad range of non-residential and residential

construction, industrial and utility applications. With 2015 revenues of $3.4

billion, Hubbell Incorporated operates manufacturing facilities in the United

States and around the world. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton,

CT.



Contact: Steve Beers

Hubbell Incorporated

40 Waterview Drive

P.O Box 1000

Shelton, CT 06484

(475) 882-4000







