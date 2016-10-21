       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Hubbell Declares 11% Dividend Increase

ID: 502118
(Thomson Reuters ONE) -



SHELTON, CT.  (October 21, 2016) - The Board of Directors of Hubbell
Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) today declared an 11% increase in the common stock
dividend rate. The new annual payment of $2.80 per share or $0.70 per quarter
compares to the former rate of $2.52 or $0.63 per quarter. The dividend will be
paid on December 15, 2016 to shareholders of record on November 30, 2016.

Hubbell Incorporated is an international manufacturer of quality electrical and
electronic products for a broad range of non-residential and residential
construction, industrial and utility applications.  With 2015 revenues of $3.4
billion, Hubbell Incorporated operates manufacturing facilities in the United
States and around the world.  The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton,
CT.

######

Contact:     Steve Beers
                   Hubbell Incorporated
                   40 Waterview Drive
                   P.O Box 1000
                   Shelton, CT 06484
                   (475) 882-4000



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Hubbell Inc. via GlobeNewswire






Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/21/2016 - 18:48
Language: English
News-ID 502118
Character count: 1599
