Safran Nacelles uses Virtual Reality Solution ESI IC.IDO to Validate Nacelles
Manufacturing Tooling
Interactive collaboration in IC.IDO prevents ergonomic and assembly issues right
from the design stage
Paris, France - October 21, 2016 - ESI Group, leading innovator in Virtual
Prototyping software and services for manufacturing industries, announces their
collaboration with global aerospace manufacturer Safran Nacelles. The aerospace
company has recently deployed an R&D project to demonstrate how they can use
ESI's Virtual Reality solution IC.IDO to conduct process design reviews and
validation, to set-up new manufacturing and assembly processes, and to deliver
interactive maintenance training. The project has already delivered successful
results for Safran Nacelles, who intend to roll out Virtual Reality within the
entire company. ESI IC.IDO has proven its ability to deliver Safran Nacelles
greater agility in their design and development process, while promoting
collaborative and interactive work.
Image: Safran Nacelles engineers conduct an immersive and interactive process
design review using ESI IC.IDO.
In early 2015, Safran Nacelles launched an R&D program to evaluate the potential
of Virtual Reality to improve their new product and process design. In order to
incorporate innovative concepts and new materials, Safran Nacelles engineers
needed a tool that could enable them to visualize and validate new manufacturing
and assembly line set-ups, to conduct ergonomic studies, and to train their
operators efficiently.
Safran Nacelle's site at Gonfreville l'Orcher in Normandy, France, hosts a
design office, a materials laboratory, a Center for Excellence in composite
materials applied to engine nozzles, customer support, and service departments.
After a test phase and a 6-month benchmark during which the Safran Nacelle
project team exchanged experiences with ESI IC.IDO customers at Boeing, Airbus
and Renault, Safran Nacelles chose to adopt IC.IDO, running on Immersion's
Virtual Reality hardware.
The first entity in the Safran Group to deploy Virtual Reality technologies on
site, Safran Nacelles purchased a 2 sided "cave" and placed it at the heart of
its design facilities. The system projects an image measuring 4 meters wide by
2.5 meters high. Since deploying the system on site in March 2016, Safran
Nacelles engineers developed over 60 use cases. Their Virtual Reality (VR) room
has become a true hub for local and remote users, and is used daily for
collaborative design reviews. Engineers can easily discuss current design
projects and swiftly detect errors early in the design process, thus avoiding
bad surprises in later product development stages.
The IC.IDO implementation of Virtual Reality enables users to see the 3D image
of any given CAD part "real-size" and to interact with it in real-time.
Engineers can test the reachability of parts, evaluate early feasibility for
even the most complex maintenance operations, validate tool design, assess the
ergonomics of a workstation, and simulate realistic operating conditions.
"IC.IDO is profoundly changing the way Safran Nacelles engineers work: Virtual
Reality reduces the need for physical prototypes and costly retooling, while
promoting live team discussion to deploy optimum designs much faster than when
working in silos," says Philippe JAMES, Vice President Continuous Improvement
and Risks at SAFRAN Nacelles.
Today, Virtual Reality is a trusted process validation tool and is truly
integrated in Safran Nacelles' design and development processes, at an
industrial scale. Thanks to this collaborative tool, engineering teams save time
and get their parts right the first time. Ten champion users from different
teams at Safran Nacelles have been thoroughly trained to ensure the fast
integration of Virtual Reality at Safran Nacelles and to assure best practices
for several use cases. As an added benefit, Safran Nacelles can now schedule
remote and on-site collaborative process design reviews with their customers who
use the same technology.
Image: Transcowl A330neo assembly line in Virtual Reality (left) and in
reality (right).
About ESI Group
ESI Group is a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping software and services.
Specialist in material physics, ESI has developed a unique proficiency in
helping industrial manufacturers replace physical prototypes by virtually
replicating the fabrication, assembly and testing of products in different
environments. Today, coupled with Virtual Reality, animated by systems models,
and benefiting from data analytics, Virtual Prototyping becomes immersive and
interactive: ESI's clients can bring their products to life, ensuring reliable
performance, serviceability and maintainability. ESI solutions help world-
leading OEM's and innovative companies make sure that their products will pass
certification tests - before any physical prototype is built - and that new
products are competitive in their market space. Virtual Prototyping addresses
the emerging need for products to be smart and autonomous and supports
industrial manufacturers in their digital transformation.
Today, ESI's customer base spans nearly every industry sector. The company
employs about 1100 high-level specialists worldwide to address the needs of
customers in more than 40 countries. For more information, please visit www.esi-
group.com/
