Safran Nacelles uses Virtual Reality Solution ESI IC.IDO to Validate Nacelles Manufacturing Tooling

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -







Safran Nacelles uses Virtual Reality Solution ESI IC.IDO to Validate Nacelles

Manufacturing Tooling



Interactive collaboration in IC.IDO prevents ergonomic and assembly issues right

from the design stage



Paris, France - October 21, 2016 - ESI Group, leading innovator in Virtual

Prototyping software and services for manufacturing industries, announces their

collaboration with global aerospace manufacturer Safran Nacelles. The aerospace

company has recently deployed an R&D project to demonstrate how they can use

ESI's Virtual Reality solution IC.IDO to conduct process design reviews and

validation, to set-up new manufacturing and assembly processes, and to deliver

interactive maintenance training. The project has already delivered successful

results for Safran Nacelles, who intend to roll out Virtual Reality within the

entire company. ESI IC.IDO has proven its ability to deliver Safran Nacelles

greater agility in their design and development process, while promoting

collaborative and interactive work.





Image: Safran Nacelles engineers conduct an immersive and interactive process

design review using ESI IC.IDO.







In early 2015, Safran Nacelles launched an R&D program to evaluate the potential

of Virtual Reality to improve their new product and process design. In order to

incorporate innovative concepts and new materials, Safran Nacelles engineers

needed a tool that could enable them to visualize and validate new manufacturing

and assembly line set-ups, to conduct ergonomic studies, and to train their

operators efficiently.



Safran Nacelle's site at Gonfreville l'Orcher in Normandy, France, hosts a

design office, a materials laboratory, a Center for Excellence in composite



materials applied to engine nozzles, customer support, and service departments.

After a test phase and a 6-month benchmark during which the Safran Nacelle

project team exchanged experiences with ESI IC.IDO customers at Boeing, Airbus

and Renault, Safran Nacelles chose to adopt IC.IDO, running on Immersion's

Virtual Reality hardware.



The first entity in the Safran Group to deploy Virtual Reality technologies on

site, Safran Nacelles purchased a 2 sided "cave" and placed it at the heart of

its design facilities. The system projects an image measuring 4 meters wide by

2.5 meters high. Since deploying the system on site in March 2016, Safran

Nacelles engineers developed over 60 use cases. Their Virtual Reality (VR) room

has become a true hub for local and remote users, and is used daily for

collaborative design reviews. Engineers can easily discuss current design

projects and swiftly detect errors early in the design process, thus avoiding

bad surprises in later product development stages.



The IC.IDO implementation of Virtual Reality enables users to see the 3D image

of any given CAD part "real-size" and to interact with it in real-time.

Engineers can test the reachability of parts, evaluate early feasibility for

even the most complex maintenance operations, validate tool design, assess the

ergonomics of a workstation, and simulate realistic operating conditions.



"IC.IDO is profoundly changing the way Safran Nacelles engineers work: Virtual

Reality reduces the need for physical prototypes and costly retooling, while

promoting live team discussion to deploy optimum designs much faster than when

working in silos," says Philippe JAMES, Vice President Continuous Improvement

and Risks at SAFRAN Nacelles.



Today, Virtual Reality is a trusted process validation tool and is truly

integrated in Safran Nacelles' design and development processes, at an

industrial scale. Thanks to this collaborative tool, engineering teams save time

and get their parts right the first time. Ten champion users from different

teams at Safran Nacelles have been thoroughly trained to ensure the fast

integration of Virtual Reality at Safran Nacelles and to assure best practices

for several use cases. As an added benefit, Safran Nacelles can now schedule

remote and on-site collaborative process design reviews with their customers who

use the same technology.





Image: Transcowl A330neo assembly line in Virtual Reality (left) and in

reality (right).





For more information about ESI IC.IDO, please visit www.esi-group.com/icido



Join ESI's customer portal myESI to get continuously updated product

information, tips & tricks, view the online training schedule and access

selected software downloads: myesi.esi-group.com



For more ESI news, visit: www.esi-group.com/press



ESI Group - Media Relations

Céline Gallerne

Celine.Gallerne(at)esi-group.com

+33 1 41 73 58 46



For additional information, please feel free to contact our international

communications team:



North America Germany, Austria, Switzerland South America

Natasha Petrous Alexandra Lawrenz Daniela Galoflo

+1 248 3818 661 +49 6102 2067 183 +55 11 3031 6221





United Kingdom Italy Japan

Kim Melcher Maddalena Marinucci Nozomi Suzuki

+44 1543 397 905 +39 051 633 5577 +81 363818486





France Spain South Korea

Gaëlle Lecomte Monica Arroyo Prieto Gyeong Hee Lee

+33 4 7814 1210 +34 914840256 +822 3660 4507



Eastern Europe Russia China

Lucie Sebestova Natalia Nesvetova Yuxiang Guo

+420 511188875 +7 343 311 0233 +86 (0)10 18500685938







About ESI Group

ESI Group is a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping software and services.

Specialist in material physics, ESI has developed a unique proficiency in

helping industrial manufacturers replace physical prototypes by virtually

replicating the fabrication, assembly and testing of products in different

environments. Today, coupled with Virtual Reality, animated by systems models,

and benefiting from data analytics, Virtual Prototyping becomes immersive and

interactive: ESI's clients can bring their products to life, ensuring reliable

performance, serviceability and maintainability. ESI solutions help world-

leading OEM's and innovative companies make sure that their products will pass

certification tests - before any physical prototype is built - and that new

products are competitive in their market space. Virtual Prototyping addresses

the emerging need for products to be smart and autonomous and supports

industrial manufacturers in their digital transformation.

Today, ESI's customer base spans nearly every industry sector. The company

employs about 1100 high-level specialists worldwide to address the needs of

customers in more than 40 countries. For more information, please visit www.esi-

group.com/

Follow ESI







News Release in PDF:

http://hugin.info/156812/R/2050655/767075.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: ESI Group via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.esi-group.com



PressRelease by

ESI Group

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/21/2016 - 18:00

Language: English

News-ID 502119

Character count: 8382

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: ESI Group

Stadt: Paris





Number of hits: 14



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease