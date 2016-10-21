Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. Announces October Dividend and Timing of Third Quarter Results

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/21/16 -- Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSX: PZA) today announced its monthly cash dividend of $0.0713 per share for October 2016.

The dividend will be payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 31, 2016, and will be paid on November 15, 2016.

For tax purposes, the 2016 dividend will be considered a taxable eligible dividend.

The Company also announced that its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016 will be issued after markets close on Wednesday, November 9, 2016.

The Company invites analysts and portfolio managers to participate in a conference call with Paul Goddard, Chief Executive Officer and Curt Feltner, Chief Financial Officer. The call will take place on Thursday, November 10, 2016 at 9:00 a.m. Shareholders and media are invited to listen to the call.

Contacts:

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

Christine D'Sylva

Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations

(416) 967-1010 x393



/ /





More information:

http://www.pizzapizza.ca/



PressRelease by

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/21/2016 - 18:29

Language: English

News-ID 502121

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 60



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease