CSE: 2016-1012 - Fundamental Change - Crestwell Resources Inc./Organic Garage Ltd.

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/21/16 -- Organic Garage Ltd. the issuer resulting from a Fundamental Change of Crestwell Resources Inc. has been approved for listing.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at

The symbol CER will be delisted at the close on October 21, 2016. Organic Garage will begin trading on October 24 2016.

The company also announced a share consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on a four (4) old to one (1) new basis. No fractional common shares were issued pursuant to the Consolidation.

