GearWrench Releases New Serpentine Belt Tool Set With Locking Flex-Head Ratcheting Wrench

(firmenpresse) - SPARKS, MD -- (Marketwired) -- 10/21/16 -- GearWrench®, an innovative hand tool brand known for tools that deliver speed, strength, and access to automotive technicians, today announced the availability of its Serpentine Belt Tool Set with Locking Flex-Head Ratcheting Wrench (SKU 89000). Available nationwide, the Serpentine Belt Tool Set with Locking Flex-Head Ratcheting Wrench is designed for installing or removing the serpentine belt on vehicles by releasing tension on the self-adjusting serpentine belt idler pulley. The ratcheting wrench has a five-position locking flex head, allowing better access to the belt tensioner by easily maneuvering around obstructions.

"Technicians often need to get around obstructions, including lines, motor mounts and pulleys," said Jim Stewart, product manager for GearWrench. "This tool delivers the durable solution our customers need to work efficiently. The 72-tooth ratcheting mechanism makes it easier for techs to get the socket on the tensioning bolt, allowing the handle to move in a tighter space."

The 89000 Serpentine Belt Tool Set with Locking Flex-Head Ratcheting Wrench includes seven 6-Point Sockets, three Crowsfoot Wrenches, Long Bar, Special GearWrench® Locking Flex-Head Ratcheting Wrench, and 3/8", 1/2", and 3/4" Adapters. The set is housed in a durable blow-molded storage case.

GearWrench offers several other serpentine belt service products, including a Stretch Tool (SKU 3681D) and a Grabber Tool (SKU 3684D).

For more information, please visit .

GearWrench is a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group, one of the largest hand tool manufacturers in the world. Since the launch of the original patented five-degree ratcheting wrench, the GearWrench brand has continuously led the industry with breakthroughs in pass-thru ratchets, sockets, screw/nut drivers, pliers and specialty tools. Millions of GearWrench products have been "Professionally Tested" throughout the world.

:



Apex Tool Group, LLC, based in Sparks, MD, is one of the largest worldwide producers of hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Directly and through its subsidiaries, Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. Apex markets its portfolio of diverse products under its own brand names in addition to being the principal manufacturer for several key private label products for certain retailers for many years.

Image Available:

Media Contact:

Jennifer Leckstrom

RoseComm®

215-681-0770





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3070891



PressRelease by

Apex Tool Group

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/21/2016 - 18:55

Language: English

News-ID 502123

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Apex Tool Group

Stadt: SPARKS, MD





Number of hits: 68



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease