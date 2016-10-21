Canada and British Columbia invest in infrastructure renewal at Langara College

$1.58-million investment will create jobs, reduce carbon footprint and support students

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/21/16 -- Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada / B.C. Ministry of Advanced Education

Students, faculty and staff at Langara College will benefit from a $1.58-million investment that will improve the environmental sustainability of the campus and enhance learning conditions.

This joint federal-provincial funding was announced today by the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, and by the Honourable Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. Minister of Advanced Education.

Canada's aims to make this country a global centre for innovation-one that creates jobs, drives growth across all industries and improves the lives of all Canadians. This investment exemplifies that vision in action.

The funding will support the replacement of two 1970-era, energy-intensive ventilation systems that are reaching the end of their useful life. The new fan systems will improve air distribution, reduce operating costs and improve energy consumption at Langara College.

Fans are being replaced in Building A, which houses many classrooms and all lab spaces in the arts, business, humanities and social science programs.

Of the $1.58-million investment, $1 million will come from the federal government and $584,000 will come from the Province of British Columbia. Langara College will contribute an additional $610,000.

Federal funding will be allocated through the , which aims to enhance and modernize research facilities on Canadian campuses and improve the environmental sustainability of these facilities.

As a result of these investments, students, professors and researchers will work in state-of-the-art facilities that advance the country's best research. They will collaborate in specially designed spaces that support lifelong learning and skills training. They will work in close proximity with partners to turn discoveries into products or services. In the process, they will train for-and invent-the high-value jobs of the future. And their discoveries will plant the seeds for the next generation of innovators.

That is how the Strategic Investment Fund will jump-start a virtuous circle of innovation, creating the right conditions for long-term growth that will yield benefits for generations to come.

The fan replacement project at Langara College is estimated to be completed in spring 2018. Approximately ten direct and four indirect jobs are expected to be created as a result of the project.

Located in Vancouver, provides university, career and continuing education to more than 21,000 students annually. With more than 1,700 courses and 130 programs, Langara's expansive academic breadth and depth allow all students, regardless of age, background or life stage, to choose their own educational path. Langara is also known as "house of teachings," a name given to it by the Musqueam people on whose unceded traditional territory the college is located.

Quotes

"Through the Strategic Investment Fund, the Government of Canada is helping to enhance the country's post-secondary infrastructure, including at our technical institutes and colleges. Our investment in this project at Langara College will lead to better energy use and overall environmental sustainability at the college and will help give students state-of-the-art facilities to gain the skills they need to prosper in an increasingly competitive global economy."

- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

"Investments like these will support our world-class researchers and position Canada as a global leader in research excellence and innovation. Through the Strategic Investment Fund, we are providing Canada's students with the education and training they need to join a strong, healthy middle class."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence

"Our government is investing in students by maintaining and updating post-secondary buildings throughout the province. Students at Langara College can focus on their education and training as they work toward a career in a range of sectors that support our diverse, strong and growing economy."

- The Honourable Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. Minister of Advanced Education

"The new fans will improve comfort, reduce operating costs, and significantly improve energy consumption and reduce emissions. Investment partnerships such as the one with the Government of Canada and the Province of British Columbia will benefit Langara College's students, faculty and staff."

- Dr. Lane Trotter, President and CEO, Langara College

