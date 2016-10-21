Aben Resources Increases Private Placement Financing

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/21/16 -- Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:)(OTC PINK:)(FRANKFURT:) (the "Company") is pleased to announce an increase to the non-brokered private placement announced on October 11, 2016 from 6,666,667 Units ($500,000) to 9,333,333 Units ($700,000) at a price of $0.075 per Unit. All other terms of the private placement remain the same.

The Company intends to utilize the proceeds from this private placement for further exploration on its Forrest Kerr Gold Project located in B.C.'s Golden Triangle region, new property investigation and for general working capital purposes.

About Aben Resources Ltd.:

Aben Resources Ltd. is a Canadian gold exploration company developing projects in British Columbia, the Yukon and Northwest Territories.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at for further information.

