Partners REIT to Announce Third Quarter 2016 Results on November 2

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/21/16 -- Partners Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT," or "Partners") (TSX: PAR.UN) announced today that the REIT will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2016 after the market close on Wednesday, November 2, 2016.

A press release summarizing these results, as well as both financial statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis for the period, will be available on Partners' website () and SEDAR ().

Partners will host a conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern on Thursday, November 3, 2016, at which time Partners' management will both review the financial results and discuss the REIT's strategic outlook.

Conference Dial-In Details

Toll Free (North America): 866-225-0198

Local: 416-340-2218

Instant Replay Details (Available until November 10, 2016)

Toll Free (North America): 800-408-3053

Passcode: 5515563

A recording of the conference call will also be available via Partners' website.

About Partners REIT

Partners REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on the expansion and management of a portfolio of 36 retail and mixed-use community and neighbourhood shopping centres. These properties are located in both primary and secondary markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec, and comprise a total of approximately 2.5 million square feet of leasable space.

Disclaimer

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those identified by the expressions "expect," "will" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to Partners REIT. The forward- looking statements are not historical facts but reflect Partners REIT's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, including access to capital, regulatory approvals, intended acquisitions and general economic and industry conditions. Although Partners REIT believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Contacts:


Partners Real Estate Investment Trust
Partners REIT Investor Relations
1 (844) 474-9620 ext. 401


Partners Real Estate Investment Trust
Jane Domenico
Chief Executive Officer
(416) 855-3313 ext. 501



Date: 10/21/2016 - 19:15
Language: English
News-ID 502127
Partners Real Estate Investment Trust
TORONTO, ONTARIO


