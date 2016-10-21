Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Senior Vice President, Chief Risk Officer

(firmenpresse) - BEDMINSTER, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 10/21/16 -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank announce the promotion of Timothy E. Doyle to Senior Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank. In his current role, Timothy is responsible for the Enterprise Risk Management and Compliance programs at Peapack-Gladstone Bank as well as Operational Risk, supervision of stress testing and policy and regulatory compliance.

Mr. Doyle has over 30 years of financial services experience in transaction and relationship banking including leveraged structuring, execution, marketing and management. Prior to joining Peapack-Gladstone Bank, he served as Senior Vice President, Chief Credit Officer at Crown Bank, Indus American Bank and Millennium bcp Bank. In years prior, he had credit and leadership responsibilities at Sovereign Bank, Summit Bank/Fleet National Bank and CIBC World Markets.

Mr. Doyle graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce with Honors and MBA from the University of Windsor (Canada). He is a member of the New Jersey Bankers Association Commercial Lending and Enterprise Risk Management Committees, member of the Professional Risk Managers International Association and is certified by the Enterprise Risk Management Association. A resident of Westfield, New Jersey, Mr. Doyle is active with The Parish Community of St. Helen's.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $3.60 billion as of June 30, 2016. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative private banking services to businesses, real estate professionals, non-profits and consumers, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Through its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton and Teaneck, its private wealth management, commercial private banking, retail private banking and residential lending divisions, along with its online platforms, Peapack-Gladstone Bank offers an unparalleled commitment to client service.

Image Available:

Contact



Rosanne Schwab

Peapack-Gladstone Bank

Assistant Vice President, Public Relations Manager

500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJ 07921



(908) 719-6543





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3070924



PressRelease by

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/21/2016 - 19:59

Language: English

News-ID 502129

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation

Stadt: BEDMINSTER, NJ





Number of hits: 23



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease