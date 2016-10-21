eWellness Announces Its Commercial Launch of its PHZIO Telemedicine Platform

(firmenpresse) - CULVER CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/21/16 -- eWellness Healthcare Corporation, (OTCQB: EWLL) is the first physical therapy ("PT") telemedicine company to offer insurance reimbursable real-time distance monitored physical therapy treatments. The Company is pleased to announce that it successfully held its commercial launch of its PT telemedicine intervention system as a Tier 1 sponsor of the American Physical Therapy Association ("APTA"), Private Practice Section (PPS) Annual Conference held in Las Vegas.

On October 20th 2016 the Company was a Lunch Sponsor and the 4-6pm Cocktail Reception Sponsor that included an Exclusive Demo Session for all attendees. We had approximately 75 PPS clinic owners representing over 1,000 individual PT clinics in at least 28 states, that attended our Demo Session and Reception. We received high praise and significant interest in licensing our system. Our 2016 Customer Acquisition & Sales goals are to on-board at least 25 third-party PT practices during the 4th quarter of 2016.

Approximately 1,100 PT clinic management and owners attending the PPS conference which is our initial universe of PT practices to target as users of our SaaS treatment platform.

Our initial outreach to PPS members began in September 2016 with full-page print advertising in the PT industry's premier magazine This was then followed up by a full-page ad in the APTA PPS Conference Buyers Guide in early October 2016.

For additional information on eWellness Healthcare Corporation and its PHZIO telemedicine products please contact, Mr. David Markowski, CFO: Tel: 541-778-7042.

The statements contained in this document include certain predictions and projections that may be considered forward-looking statements under securities law. These statements involve a number of important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially including, but not limited to, the performance of joint venture partners, as well as other economic, competitive and technological factors involving the Company's operations, markets, services, products, and prices. With respect to eWellness Healthcare Corporation, except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this document are forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements.

