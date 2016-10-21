Slyce Appoints Special Committee and Secures Interim Financing

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/21/16 -- Inc. (TSX VENTURE: SLC)(FRANKFURT: 06O1) ("Slyce" or the "Company") announced today that, during recent months, the board of directors has been actively engaged in assessing possible options for recapitalizing the Company to overcome the financial challenges faced by Slyce. A Special Committee comprised of Dale Johnson (Chairman), Travis Reid (Independent Director) and Swapan Kakamanu (Chief Financial Officer) has been formed to review and assess strategic options, and to recommend to the board of directors an approach that is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. The Committee has retained Acumen Capital Partners as financial advisors.

Slyce also announced that it has arranged acquisition of its qualifying accounts receivable, subject to the negotiation of definitive documentation, in order to increase liquidity by approximately $400 thousand.

Slyce, based in Calgary, Alberta, delivers sophisticated visual search technologies and is currently focused on enabling a powerful sales channel for major retailers and their customers. Consumers, wherever they are, can conveniently engage with retailers by taking pictures of desired products using their mobile devices, thereby initiating the visual search service with near-instant product recognition capability. The Company delivers its technology both as a white-label visual search platform and as a suite of consumer mobile apps. Slyce's technology is used by large retail brands such as Neiman Marcus, Urban Outfitters, JCPenney and Home Depot.

Slyce's business model features multiple revenue streams arising from its visual search platform and consumer apps.

Slyce is also listed on the Frankfurt exchange trading under (FRANKFURT: 06O1).

