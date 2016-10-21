Macedonian Film Festival Announces the Winners for 2016

Festival Runs from October 22-23, 2016 at Toronto's Carlton Cinema

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/21/16 -- The Macedonian Film Festival ("MFF") proudly announces winners of its film awards. Our judges consisted of three prominent and objective filmmakers and programmers to select the best of our film festival. They are Larry Anklewicz, B.A., LL.B., Christina Pochmursky, Producer/Director and Writer of Walk the Talk Productions Inc., and Frank A. Caruso of Caruso Visual Productions Inc.

And the awards go to...

Best Feature Film: BE LOYAL, directed by Slobodan Despotovski.

Best Documentary: CHILD IN THE WORLD, directed by Goce Cvetanovski.

Best Short Film: ECLAIR, directed by Marko Gjokovik.

All three winners were unanimously chosen by our judges.

We hope that this year's awards will continue to encourage Macedonian filmmakers worldwide to submit their work to the film festival and premier them in Canada. One of the winning directors has submitted a film to the Macedonian Film Festival previously, however, they all have a Macedonian connection.

The 11th Annual Macedonian Film Festival runs from October 22-23, 2016 at Carlton Cinemas. General Admission: $10 per film or $30 for 4 admissions and can be ordered and paid through PayPal. Tickets can be purchased at the box office. For more information and to view the film schedule, visit macedonianfilmfestival.com

If you love foreign films, this is the place to be! All films are subtitled. Check our website regularly or join our Facebook page for updates on this year's festival highlights.

About the Macedonian Film Festival

The Macedonian Film Festival made its debut in May 2006 and at the time was the only one of its kind globally. The purpose and goal of the MFF is to broaden the awareness of all Canadians to Macedonian talent and culture as well as focus attention on contemporary and historical issues facing the Macedonian Diaspora. The MFF is the primary venue in Canada for presenting films by Macedonian directors, writers and producers from around the world.

