Metanor Reports Its Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended June 30th 2016

(firmenpresse) - VAL-D'OR, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/21/16 -- Metanor Resources Inc. ("Metanor") (TSX VENTURE: MTO) is pleased to report on its financial results for the quarter (Q4) and year ended June 30th 2016. This press release should be read in conjunction with Metanor's financial statements for the year ended June 30th 2016 and related Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A), which can be found on the Company website or on SEDAR . All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Q4 2016 Highlights

Full-Year 2016 Highlights

Outlook for the coming quarters

Metanor plans to produce between 28,000 and 33,000 ounces of gold during the coming year coming entirely from the Bachelor mine. The company plans to publish a resource and reserve update for the Bachelor mine before December 31st 2016. For the Barry property, the company will publish an independent preliminary economic assessment (PEA) before November 4th 2016. Afterward, the company will continue to increase the value of the Barry property following the recommendations from the PEA.

Metanor will continue the underground drilling program during the coming months to increase the resources and reserves at Bachelor mine. Drillings are planned within the area of the Barry open pit to increase its mineral resources.

Qualified Persons

Pascal Hamelin, P. Eng., Vice-president of Operations, is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101, responsible for reviewing and approving the technical information contained in this news release.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". The potential quantity and grade is conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource. All statements in this discussion, other than those of historical fact, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and projected exploration, including costs and other estimates upon which such projections are based, and events or developments that the company expects, are considered forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those forward-looking statements.

436,194,249 outstanding shares

