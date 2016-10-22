Grammarcorrector.org to change the interface of its main website in a bid to improve usability and functionality in the long run

(firmenpresse) - London, UK 21th October, 2016 - Grammarcorrector.org has confirmed that it is planning on making a number of changes on its website interface in a move the company says will help to improve the website's usability in the coming few months.



Grammarcorrector.org has said that the improvements will be done in the next couple of weeks. The firm has also added that even though there is nothing wrong with the current interface, it is always important to stay ahead with better technology and websites. The writing corrector is confident that customers will like the new interface especially because it is based on their own needs and wants.



Grammarcorrector.org has been at the fore front in offering grammar correction online. The agency has built long term customer bases and relationships but even then, one thing it has learned for the years it has been in business is the fact that when it comes to customer satisfaction even the small things are really important.



In that case, the changes that it is doing on its website have been carefully thought out and attention to detail has been given to each aspect of the site. This will ensure that each customer who wants to order online corrector services from the provider will have an easy time sending in their requests and following it up.



Once the changes are done, Grammarcorrector.org has said that it will inform all customers so that they can give their feedback. The essay corrector is looking forward to the next step and will ensure that the changes are made as effectively as possible. For more information please feel free to visit the company anytime on its website at http://www.grammarcorrector.org/.









