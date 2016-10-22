Wargames Terrain Workshop Launches Kickstarter Campaign To Promote Venture Into Skirmish Gaming With Death Match

Wargames Terrain Workshop has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for Death Match, a skirmish tabletop miniature game of gladiatorial combat.

Gloucestershire, UK



The first full game released by Wargames Terrain Workshop, Death Match is a 35 mm scale fast paced gladiatorial skirmish game played on an 18 inch by 18 inch gaming mat. The game is designed for 2 or more players with a solo play option included in the rules. The boxed game, which includes a full colour rule book, 18 inch by 18 inch gaming mat, 8 d8 and 1 d4 dice, 2 initiative markers, 3 favour tokens, 2 defensive stance tokens and 2 knockdown tokens. Miniatures included in the box game are a Human gladiator, Exuvium (insectoid) gladiator, Horned Hominid, Recnac beast, and a robot goader.



Grab your friends, choose your gladiator and prepare to fight to the death with a menagerie of beasts released into the arena to make life difficult, says project creator Dave Stone.



While Death Match is their first full tabletop game, Wargames Terrain Workshop is a 7 year industry leader in producing a range of highly durable, finely detailed modular terrain gaming boards and resin cast scatter scenery, suitable for fantasy, sci-fi and historical wargames. They also make custom terrain pieces to order and have a full model sculpting service and a range of their own figures.



With [Kickstarters] help we would like to release a 35 mm scale skirmish game, says Dave. The majority of models have been sculpted molded and the first casts are off. We need help with production costs as we are having to outsource elements of the game. Without Kickstarter it would take us around another two years to fund the project.



Kickstarter is a funding platform for creative projects. Everything from films, games, and music to art, design, and technology. Backers who support a project on Kickstarter get an inside look at the creative process, and help that project come to life. All Backers of the Death Match Kickstarter campaign who pledge £50 or more





(Approximately $61 USD) will receive the box game Death Match. Backers who pledge larger amounts will be eligible for additional Rewards.



The Kickstarter campaign is officially open until November 12, 2016. For more information about the Kickstarter campaign, visit: http://kck.st/2dZXskJ



