Kickstarter Campaign Launched To Fund Modern Day 'Choose Your Own Adventure' Game

Timeless Games Inc. has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for Law Paths, a graphic novel/game with a dark, twisting storyline, that harkens back to the "Choose Your Own Adventure" style books of the 1980's.

(firmenpresse) - Longwood, FL - Timeless Games Inc. has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for Law Paths, a graphic novel/game with a dark, twisting storyline, that harkens back to the "Choose Your Own Adventure" style books of the 1980's. The Kickstarter campaign aims to garner widespread support and financial backing to allow the company to complete production of the game and to begin marketing and distribution to a mass audience.



With a Sci-Fi them set in the not so distant future, the Law Paths storyline begins with the discovery of peculiar alien devices found in international waters. These strange devices allow for mind control and possible time travel, setting the stage for a new cold war over the control of the devices.



It is in this political and social environment where players taking on the roles of recently graduated young lawyers begin their career in the law. Players decisions will determine their path. Players will fight alongside governments and corporations for private control of the devices, to shape the world in their vision, or they can choose to become paladins of justice, bringing freedom to the common man. Players actions will take them on various cases to work and end up in a total of 6 different endings.



The inspiration for this game comes from the world renowned CAPCOM "Ace Attorney" saga that we love playing, Said project creator Sergio Ordoño. But it isn't just a simple copy. As "Ace Attorney" fans, we wanted to pay tribute to a genre by developing our own game of high standards with the same playable base but with new elements that separate it from its inspiration and make it unique.



Law Paths includes a Karma System that measures the players actions and subsequently decides the path in the game story. Players can choose what they want to be as lawyers. In this way, each player takes their own separate path. This deviates from the CAPCOM model of Phoenix Wright and his unwavering defense of the truth, which has only one linear storyline.





We are looking for funding [on Kickstarter] to gain recognition and motivation Without support and recognition, its complicated to enter into the market. For this reason, were hoping for a moderate success story that puts our game into the spotlight, says Sergio Ordoño, So consecutively, most of the funding money will be used for marketing, seeking to rise awareness for our game



Kickstarter is a funding platform for creative projects. Everything from films, games, and music to art, design, and technology. Backers who support a project on Kickstarter get an inside look at the creative process, and help that project come to life. All Backers of the Kickstarter campaign who pledge $35 or more will receive a copy of the full Law Paths game, plus access to four additional cases available exclusively via download.



The Kickstarter campaign is officially open until November 12, 2016. For more information about the Kickstarter campaign, visit: http://kck.st/2dJzk3x



