The Secret Recipe for Powdered Alcohol to be Sold at Auction

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 21, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mark Phillips, the creator

of Palcohol - powdered alcohol, has decided to auction off the secret formula

and manufacturing process for Palcohol to the highest bidder in each of 130

countries. Phillips says, "We believe that Palcohol's potential can be best

realized by a person / company in the country who is familiar with the liquor

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at www.Palcohol.com.



Palcohol was approved for sale in the United States in March, 2015. The

worldwide demand for Palcohol has been tremendous yet Phillips found navigating

the liquor laws in each country to be a daunting task. With no other powdered

alcohol currently being sold in the world, the auction winners will have a great

Palcohol enables someone to just add water or a mixer to the powder and have an

instant cocktail. While five versions of Palcohol were approved in the United

States.Vodka, Rum, Cosmopolitan, Lemon Drop and Powderita (Margarita), with the

secret formula, the winning bidder in each country can choose those versions or

Palcohol has many applications. Because Palcohol is so light, airlines can

reduce the weight on an airplane by serving powdered vs. liquid alcohol and save

millions on fuel costs. The lightness is a boon for travelers, outdoor

recreation enthusiasts and for medical personnel who can use it as antiseptic

when they have to carry medicine into a disaster zone. Other possible uses

include as fuel, whether in vehicles or in a soldier's stove in his backpack.

There are applications in pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, food production, etc.

The auction begins January 1, 2017. Potential bidders must register with



Lipsmark, the parent company of Palcohol, to show proof of funds. However, there

is a Buy Now price for each country that enables someone to buy the rights for a

country before the auction begins. Once the auction is over, the secret formula

Contact: Lynne Barbour

Email: info(at)palcohol.com

