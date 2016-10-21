The Secret Recipe for Powdered Alcohol to be Sold at Auction

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 21, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mark Phillips, the creator
of Palcohol - powdered alcohol, has decided to auction off the secret formula
and manufacturing process for Palcohol to the highest bidder in each of 130
countries. Phillips says, "We believe that Palcohol's potential can be best
realized by a person / company in the country who is familiar with the liquor
laws and distribution systems."
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at www.Palcohol.com.
Palcohol was approved for sale in the United States in March, 2015. The
worldwide demand for Palcohol has been tremendous yet Phillips found navigating
the liquor laws in each country to be a daunting task. With no other powdered
alcohol currently being sold in the world, the auction winners will have a great
opportunity to secure the market in their country.
Palcohol enables someone to just add water or a mixer to the powder and have an
instant cocktail. While five versions of Palcohol were approved in the United
States.Vodka, Rum, Cosmopolitan, Lemon Drop and Powderita (Margarita), with the
secret formula, the winning bidder in each country can choose those versions or
make up their own. The alcohol content can also be adjusted.
Palcohol has many applications. Because Palcohol is so light, airlines can
reduce the weight on an airplane by serving powdered vs. liquid alcohol and save
millions on fuel costs. The lightness is a boon for travelers, outdoor
recreation enthusiasts and for medical personnel who can use it as antiseptic
when they have to carry medicine into a disaster zone. Other possible uses
include as fuel, whether in vehicles or in a soldier's stove in his backpack.
There are applications in pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, food production, etc.
The applications seem to be endless.
The auction begins January 1, 2017. Potential bidders must register with
Lipsmark, the parent company of Palcohol, to show proof of funds. However, there
is a Buy Now price for each country that enables someone to buy the rights for a
country before the auction begins. Once the auction is over, the secret formula
will be sent to all the winning bidders at the same time.
