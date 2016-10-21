ICA Awarded NAICM Terminal Foundation Slab Project

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 21, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empresas ICA, S.AB. de

C.V. (BMV:ICA), announced today that ICA's subsidiaries (Construcciones y

Trituraciones, S.A. de C.V., Constructora el Cajón, S.A. de C.V., Controladora

de Operaciones de Infraestructura, S.A. de C.V., ICA Constructora de

Infraestructura, S.A. de C.V.) in consortium with Impulsora de Desarrollo

Integral, S.A. de C.V. were awarded a Ps. $7,555,647,477.04 procurement and

construction contract by Grupo Aeroportuario de la Ciudad de México, S.A. de

C.V. for the New Mexico City International Airport (NAICM) terminal foundation

slab.



This press release contains projections or other forward-looking statements

related to ICA that reflect ICA's current expectations or beliefs concerning

future events. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and

uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause

actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations,

estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These

factors include cancellations of significant construction projects included in

backlog, material changes in the performance or terms of our concessions,

additional costs incurred in projects under construction, failure to comply with

covenants contained in our debt agreements, developments in legal proceedings,

unanticipated increases in financing and other costs or the inability to obtain

additional debt or equity financing on attractive terms, changes to our

liquidity, economic and political conditions and government policies in Mexico

or elsewhere, changes in capital markets in general that may affect policies or

attitudes towards lending to Mexico or Mexican companies, changes in inflation



rates, exchange rates, regulatory developments, customer demand, competition and

tax and other laws affecting ICA's businesses and other factors set forth in

ICA's most recent filing on Form 20-F and in any filing or submission ICA has

made with the SEC subsequent to its most recent filing on Form 20-F. All

forward-looking statements are based on information available to ICA on the date

hereof, and ICA assumes no obligation to update such statements.



Empresas ICA, S.A.B. de C.V., carries out large-scale civil and industrial

construction projects and operates a portfolio of long-term assets, including

airports, toll roads, water systems, and real estate. Founded in 1947, ICA is

listed on the Mexican and New York Stock exchanges. For more information,

visit ir.ica.mx.



For more information, please contact:



Christianne Ibañez

christianne.ibanez(at)ica.mx



relacion.inversionistas(at)ica.mx

+(5255) 5272 9991 x 3607



Pablo García

pablo.garcia(at)ica.mx

Chief Financial Officer









