TGS Q3 2016 webcast and teleconference

ASKER, NORWAY (21 October 2016) - TGS will release the financial statement for
Q3 2016 on 28 October 2016 at approximately 7:00 am CEST.
Kristian Johansen (CEO) and Sven Børre Larsen (CFO) will present the results at
9:00 am CEST at the Hotel Continental (Teatersalen) in Oslo, Norway. The
presentation is open to the public. The presentation can be followed live on
the internet at www.tgs.com.
The slides from the presentation will also be available in PDF format on the TGS
website.
Kristian Johansen and Sven Børre Larsen will host a conference call on 28
October 2016 at 3:00 pm CEST (9:00 am New York time). Attendees may want to
call 5-10 minutes before 3:00 pm CEST (9:00 am New York time) to ensure
registration and access.
* Norwegian attendees are invited to call +800 51084 or +47 2100 2610
* International attendees are invited to call 0800 358 6377 or +44 (0)203
043 2003
* US attendees are invited to call +1 800-274-0251
Participants will need to quote the following confirmation code when dialing
into the conference: 1217777
A Q&A session will follow a short introduction, based upon the presentation
issued in the morning. To pose a question, please press *1.
A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after. To access
replay of the TGS conference call:
* dial +47 23 50 00 77 (Norway) or +44 (0)207 660 0134 (International) or
+1 719-457-0820 (US)
* replay access code 1217777 followed by # (pound-sign)
A replay of the conference call will also be available at www.tgs.com.
Company summary
TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company (TGS) provides multi-client geoscience data to oil
and gas Exploration and Production companies worldwide. In addition to
extensive global geophysical and geological data libraries that include multi-
client seismic data, magnetic and gravity data, digital well logs, production
data and directional surveys, TGS also offers advanced processing and imaging
services, interpretation products, and data integration solutions.
For more information visit TGS online at www.tgs.com.
Forward-looking statements and contact information
All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact
are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks,
uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon
assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors
include TGS' reliance on a cyclical industry and principle customers, TGS'
ability to continue to expand markets for licensing of data, and TGS' ability to
acquire and process data products at costs commensurate with profitability.
Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the
forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to
update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.
TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange
(OSLO:TGS).
TGS sponsored American Depositary Shares trade on the U.S. over-the-counter
market under the symbol "TGSGY".
For additional information about this press release please contact:
Sven Børre Larsen
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +47 90 94 36 73
Email: sven.larsen(at)tgs.com
Will Ashby
VP HR & Communication
Tel: +1 713 860 2184
Email: will.ashby(at)tgs.com
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl
(Norwegian Securities Trading Act)
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.