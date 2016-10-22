GTCOM and AliCloud, a Win-Win Cooperation was Built to Embrace the Internet Ecosystem

On October 14th, 2016, Global Tone Communication Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as GTCOM) and Alibaba Cloud (hereinafter referred to as AliCloud) entered into a strategic cooperation agreement in the Computing Conference 2016.

(firmenpresse) - On October 14th, 2016, Global Tone Communication Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as GTCOM) and Alibaba Cloud (hereinafter referred to as AliCloud) entered into a strategic cooperation agreement in the Computing Conference 2016. Yu Yang, CEO of GTCOM, and Ethan Yu, Vice President of AliCloud, attended the conference and signed the agreement, announcing both parties commitment to cooperation in machine translation , big data and AI.



With strategic cooperation, GTCOM and AliCloud will jointly build the language ability layer and the big data analysis ability layer for global users, so as to provide comprehensive services for innovation in big data applications. Besides, it will accelerate GTCOMs global plan in the fields of cloud computing and big data.



In addition, at the AliLaunch closed-door session held on the October 13th, 2016, Yu Yang, CEO of GTCOM, shared in detail with AliClouds global partners on GTCOMs capability and development in language service and big data analytics. In the future, both parties will jointly provide more efficient and quality services to users all over the world.



Media Contact:

Company Name: Global Tone Communication Technology Co., Ltd.

Address: F/16, China Railway Construction Building, No. 20, Shijingshan Road, Shijingshan District, Bejing, China

E-mail: marketing(at)gtcom.com.cn

Website: http://www.gtcom.com.cn





More information:

http://www.gtcom.com.cn



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/22/2016 - 08:55

Language: English

News-ID 502160

Character count: 1695

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Global Tone Communication Technology Co., Ltd.



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 85



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease