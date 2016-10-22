Thanks to the Guide Released by DG Legal, Bidders Can Successfully Submit Their Bids Pertaining to the Crime Tender of LAA

(firmenpresse) - Those who are interested in submitting their bids to UK's Legal Aid Agency's Crime Tender may be pleased to know the news that DG Legal has released a comprehensive and walkthrough guide that can hand-hold them through the process of submitting their bids successfully. According to the LAA, though the Crime Tender is non-competitive and is not as difficult as the previous Duty Solicitor tender, it has some pitfalls that can make a few firms fail unless they decide to ignore errors made given their own administrative performance.



The LAA adds that the guide focuses on what needs to be submitted, how to successfully complete the tender, the procurement requirements, completing and uploading the attachments, the supervisor forms, the indemnity form, and the SQM or Lexcel certificate.



The Legal Aid Agency admits that the previous Duty Solicitor tender was horribly complicated. Realizing that the task of submitting bids for tenders is complex, they have now decided to publish a very detailed guide on how to best answer the questions on the tender. At the same time, they point out that this tender will be simple, straightforward and just a one-page exercise involving only providing of basic details such as the name and the address.



LAA points out that they have spent considerable amounts for acquiring a licence to use the Bravo Solutions e-tendering system because according to them, an electronic system is easier for populating and analysing the responses. They also admit that there were errors in this tender earlier and so, they had to re-issue the Information for Applicants (IFA) thrice. They had to amend the Postcode Tool and re-issue it several times also. The LAA avers that some firms still find the tool and the Duty Information Forms inaccurate. They also agree that their decision to combine the tender with allocating duty slots has also led to unnecessary issues and complexities.



They urge bidders to complete and submit the bids using the Bravo eTendering system. Through this guide, they are providing the steps for downloading the spreadsheet and uploading the completed spreadsheet. They have also made available other details such as the timetable and deadlines for submitting the bid and carrying out the related tasks. Most importantly, those who wish to submit will find the tips and FAQ's given on their guide useful because they will help in submitting their bids without any hassles, says the LAA.





