Carrepairvegas.com Earns Reputation As A Preferred Service Provider In Las Vegas Area

Since starting Express Lube and Auto Repair, Jeff Lockett has become something of a figurehead among auto repair and lube shops in and around Las Vegas. The shop, which is located at 5400 East Tropicana Ave, services dozens of vehicles per day.

Drivers should never, ever underestimate the importance of maintaining their vehicles, Lockett says. Not only does proper, timely maintenance help retain a vehicles value, it also potentially helps save lives. When equipment fails, people can get hurt, especially when theyre traveling at 60 plus miles per hour. That is something I always try and remind people about.



Lockett, a reputed Las Vegas car repair shop owner says that he enjoys meeting as many people as he can during the workday, and appreciates the opportunity to just answer questions people might have about their vehicles and offer recommendations on what type of maintenance may be needed, regardless of the age or type of vehicle that rolls into his parking lot.



Carrepairvegas.com owner Jeff Lockett has been in the auto service and repair business for the past 15 years and has since become one of the most sought after and highly respected auto shop owners in the Vegas area. In 2006 he was awarded the ASE Master Mechanic certificate.



