A Pipe Clamp Is one of the Good Options for Tube, Pipe and Wire Fastening and Installation

CIXI MINGZHAN INDUSTRIAL&COMMERCIAL CO., LTD. has been specializing in the manufacture of different kinds of fastener and accessories for about 10 years, located in CIXI city which has convenient transportation by sea and air (about 60 KMS to NINGBO seaport and NINGBO or HANGZHOU airport). We have high precision special-purpose lathe and punch(6-120T), moreover there is a complete set of serious managing strategies and a strong group of high level skilled workers in huaneng company.

Tube clamps are extensively applied in pipes, tubes, hose, wires fastening and installation. And there are many forms based on various requirements.



There is a renowned form of tube clamp as outlined by German typical DIN 3015, we usually also call it hydraulic tube clamp. DIN 3015 clamps assure a reliable, basic, dampening support for pipes, hoses, tubes, and conduits in industrial hydraulic systems, mobile hydraulic systems, method industries, and electrical building.



DIN 3015 hydraulic pipe clamps absorb shock, dampen vibration, and decrease noise in hydraulic systems.



Construction:



You will discover three most important series of clamps as under: Standard series, Heavy duty, Double pipe clamps.



Commonly material Polypropylene (PP) is employed for typical clamps and Polyamide (PA) or Aluminum (AL) for higher temperature applications or other particular applications. And also the material of metal components typically including galvanized steel for typical applications, 316 stainless steel, 304 stainless steel for applications beneath corrosion.



Detailed information and facts of the above 3 series:



Regular pipe clamp



In some cases we also contact it light duty tube clamp, depends upon which industrial region you're in.



- Technical normal: in line with DIN 3015 part 1



- Dimensions available for pipe and tube size 6mm to 102 mm.



- Applied for pipe and tube, hose installation in hydraulic systems with regular function stress under 1500 PSI.



Heavy duty pipe clamp



Often we also contact it heavy series tube clamp, heavy duty tube clamp, is dependent upon which nation and which industrial region you might be in.



- Technical typical: according to DIN 3015 portion 2



- Dimensions accessible for pipe size 6mm to 508 mm.



- Applied for pipe and tube, hose installation in hydraulic systems with high operate stress greater than 1500 PSI.





Twin series pipe clamps



It is also referred to as twin tube clamp, double pipe clamp.



- Technical regular: as outlined by DIN 3015 portion three



- Dimensions accessible for pipe and tube size 6mm to 42 mm.



- Applied for pipe and tube, hose installation in hydraulic systems with regular work stress below 1500 PSI. (For application with stress higher than 1500 PSI, heavy twin series is accessible.)



Functioning temperature:



For Polypropylene clamps the functioning temperature range is from -30 centi-degrees to +90 centi-degrees, and for Polyamide clamps the working temperature range is from -40 centi-degrees to +120 centi-degrees, whilst for aluminum clamps, the operating temperature can attain up to 300 centi-degrees.



In addition to the above 3 kinds, there is certainly also a form of anti-vibration clamps for applications with higher shock and vibration.





