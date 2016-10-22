LA-Based Agency Gives New Meaning To The Words Public Relations

Ask any marketing executive from a top-tier brand today, and theyll tell you their dominance in a given market is a direct result of working with a quality PR agency.

(firmenpresse) - Los Angeles, CA - Ask any marketing executive from a top-tier brand today, and theyll tell you their dominance in a given market is a direct result of working with a quality PR agency. In spite of this, PR agencies are still one of the most misunderstood and undervalued service providers available. Why?



One of the biggest reasons is probably because companies dont understand the vast network of relationships that these agencies have with influencers, data aggregators, and thought leaders in a given field, especially if that agency has been around for a long time.



This is where Crier Communications comes in.



Since 1998, Crier has served as a trusted partner across a wide range of industries, including health and fitness, education, technology, publishing, and many more. Today, the company boasts of being one of the best LA PR agencies around having rock-solid partnerships with the countrys most influential writers, reporters, and news producers in the media world, including ABC, BuzzFeed, CNN, NPR, NBC, Means Health, The New York Times, Fortune, Associated Press, and many more.



Garnering relevant press involves a lot more than just designing a catchy headline and sending it out in a massive e-mail blast, Bill Hoverson, senior vice president of Crier, says. Working in public relations means just that: building relationships with the public that lasts a lifetime. Thats exactly what we do for our clients and a lot depends on how we work as well. Our relationships with the media extend back to our first year of doing business, and we are honored to have worked with some of the best people in the media world, as well as the incredibly gifted clients we have served.



About Crier Communications



Today, Crier Communications has grown into a full-service integrated marketing communications firm, offering a full suite of services including PR, social media management, design, photography, event planning, and advertising. Those interested in learning more about Crier should visit the companys official website at http://crierpr.com/





Media Contact:

Bill Hoversten, Senior Vice President

Crier Communications

Address: 9507 Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Phone: 310 274 1072

Fax: 310 274 0611

Email: bill(at)crierpr.com

Website: http://crierpr.com





More information:

http://crierpr.com



PressRelease by

Crier Communications

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/22/2016 - 10:55

Language: English

News-ID 502164

Character count: 2605

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Crier Communications



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 74



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease