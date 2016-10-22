iFastPCB Flexible and Rigid PCB Prototyping Services Ensure Unparalleled Design Flexibility

iFastPCB, a China based manufacturer and fabricator of printed circuit boards now offers greater design flexibility through flexible and rigid PCB prototyping and manufacturing services.

(firmenpresse) - China - iFastPCB, a cutting-edge technological solution provider having its strong suit in PCB manufacturing and prototyping, now offers unparalleled design flexibility to its clients in electronics manufacturing, aerospace and military application manufacturing sectors through both flexible and rigid flex PCB prototyping services. The owners recently called a press conference where they announced the grand launch of their rigid flex circuit boards which have been used in Chinese aerospace and Chinese military sectors for close to thirty years.



Rigid flex PCB products from the house of iFastPCB consist of a number of inner flexible circuits which are laminated together with epoxy pre-preg film. On the other hand, the flexible PCBs which the company manufactures are comprised of thin polymer films. These flexible PCB products also have thin polymer coatings which provide excellent protection to the circuits.



Flexible printed circuit boards have been in use since as early as 1950s. in addition to that, we have also brought in a wide range of rigid flex PCB products which are highly instrumental in interconnection technologies used across various sectors, one senior executive from iFastPCB commented.



While explaining the benefits of using flexible PCBs, the executive told that rigid flex PCBs have grown in popularity alongside one-layer PCBs, double-sided PCBs and multilayer PCBs.



There are many different advantages of flex PCB s compared to traditionally in use rigid PCBs. Of we take the rigid flex PCB for example, it offers very few wiring errors, elimination of all sorts of mechanical connectors, unparalleled design flexibility, high circuit density, and robust operation at high temperature range. Rigid Flex PCBs have high reliability and high impedance control too, said the executive during a press conference.



He also added that the company is trying to increase export volume for newly launched rigid flex PCB products. We want to be the number one exporter, manufacturer and supplier of all sorts of PCB products. For this, we want to ensure the highest standard while manufacturing and prototyping PCBs. We would like to add more customization to our products to achieve our goals, he said.





About the Company



iFastPCB is a leading PCB manufacturing and prototyping company in China.



To know more, visit http://www.ifastpcb.com/pcb/rigid_flex_pcb.html





