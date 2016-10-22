ENCOUNTERS

Works from Akdeniz University Fine Arts Faculty at Antalya Culture and Arts Center

Exhibition at Antalya Culture and Arts

(firmenpresse) - Until end of February 2017 Antalya Culture and Arts hosts Encounters, which was realized by the Pera Museum Istanbul in collaboration with the Antalya Akdeniz University. Encounters comprises works by the students and graduates of Akdeniz Universitys Faculty of Fine Arts.



Since its inauguration in 1999, the Faculty of Fine Arts at Antalya Akdeniz University has not only strived to educate inquisitive, productive and open-minded individuals that embrace critical thinking and global cultures. The aim is also to introduce young, creative names into the cultural milieu of Antalya and Turkey.



Containing references to the artistic means used in contemporary art, Encounters enables questioning the aesthetic evolution of the art works. The exhibition presents a broad selection that extends from works by graduates of different terms, as well as currently enrolled graduate students at Akdeniz Universitys Faculty of Fine Arts.

The exhibition shows artworks executed in the fields of painting, sculpture, graphic design, ceramics, photography, traditional Turkish arts and cinema.



Instead of determining a common conceptual theme, the exhibition focuses on the methods taught and developed throughout the multi-dimensional model of education espoused by the Faculty of Fine Arts. The display of the works in the exhibition embraces the idea that methods and media are merely tools in artistic production and makes room for an interdisciplinary dialogue and analysis of diverse aesthetic and thematic approaches.



Through works collected under the headings The Metamorphosis of the Body, Abstraction, Conceptual Approaches, Digital Universe  Publicity and Documentary, the exhibition reveals the common ties, as well as the relational aesthetic of the conceptual and intellectual approaches in the production processes of students trained at Akdeniz Universitys Faculty of Fine Arts.



Curated by Ebru Nalan Sülün, Encounters" makes room for an interdisciplinary dialogue and analysis of the universitys diverse approaches towards training and education.





Antalya Culture and Arts (AKS) opened at the end of Summer 2015 as Antalyas new culture and art platform and hosts national and international exhibitions.

As the first steps of Antalya Culture and Arts, Pablo Picasso, Ara Güler and Andy Warhol exhibitions have been held to broaden and enlarge the interest in art and bring colour and dynamic influence to the city.



With its sophisticated projects, Antalya Culture and Arts soon has become a new attraction for the people of Antalya and the foreign visitors of this city.



The exhibition may be visited every day except Monday until 26th of February 2017.



Source : Antalya Culture and Arts AKS







http://www.antalyakultursanat.org.tr/en/guncel_sergiler_pre.php#



The ACB is an independent, non-profit making organisation. The Antalya Convention Bureau was founded in 1995 as an off-shoot of the Antalya Promotion Foundation (ATAV).

