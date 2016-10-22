Bottaro Law Firm Sponsored the 2016 Empty Bowls Benefit Event

Benefitting the Rhode Island Community Food Bank
Award-winning personal injury law firm, Bottaro Law Firm, in Cranston, RI recently co-sponsored the Empty Bowls benefit and fundraiser event held on Friday, September 23. The event benefitted the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.
Each year the Rhode Island Community Food Bank and their countless volunteers and sponsors help feed and support thousands of Rhode Islanders, said Mike Bottaro, founding partner of Bottaro Law Firm. Its inspiring to be a small part of a local group thats out there, every day, trying to help those in need.
The event took place on Friday, September 23 at the Rhodes on the Pawtuxet. Dozens of sculptors and artists donated their time and creativity to participate in the event by contributing one or more handmade bowls using a variety of mediums. Attendees were able to select one bowl at the event to keep, as a reminder that their support helps fill all the empty bowls in our community. Dozens of local eateries catered the event.
Early reports are that the 2016 Empty Bowls benefit event raised about $200,000.00 with the support of the community and sponsors like Bottaro Law Firm.
The event had amazing energy with so many people who obviously care about the people in our state, Bottaro said, adding, This year, we brought our entire family to the event and it was awesome to see the awareness that this event helped raise as well as the funds that will help many into 2017.
In addition to the bowl selection event, Empty Bowls had over 30 regional restaurants participating in the event. Attendees had the opportunity to sample a wide variety of local foods throughout the area, including various breads, soups, and desserts. Gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options were also available. Additionally, attendees received a map which identifies each of the participating restaurants locations.
Bottaro Law Firm is an award-winning personal injury firm with offices throughout Rhode Island including Cranston, North Kingstown, Pawtucket, North Smithfield, and Providence. The firm specializes in a variety of personal injury and medical malpractice cases such as wrongful death, workers compensation, vehicle accidents, social security disability, and traumatic brain injury cases.
For more information about Bottaro Law Firm, visit http://bottarolaw.com or call 401-777-7777.
