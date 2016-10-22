Okeyfood Co. LTD Becomes Top Global Distributor of Aloe Vera Gel Drink

(firmenpresse) - Jiangsu, China, (October 22, 2016) - Fresh and safe Aloe Vera drink is noted for its amazing taste and wonderful health benefits. Okeyfood Co. LTD has come up with the best Aloe Vera gel drink, which is now served in over 30 nations across the globe. The company has become one of the top global distributors of this beverage.



The company is noted for its Okyalo Aloe Drink with different flavors, such as mango, pomegranate, guava, coconut, peach, fresh pineapple, strawberry and multivitamin lychee flavor, apart from the original flavor. Such flavors can be availed in gel and juice varieties. Every bottle of pure Aloe Vera gel drink consists of pure pulp and gel of the fruit, which come from the farms owned by Okaylo itself.



Okeyfood Co. LTD has the infrastructure and resources to bottle 10,000 units per hour. It has as many as 3 effective production lines. It ensures that none of its beverages contains any artificial flavors, chemicals or preservatives that can harm human health.



All the Aloe Vera gel drinks with varied flavors are completely safe for human consumption, with certification from FDA, HACCP, ISO, KOSHER and BRC. This ensures the best purity and highest safety. In the last 9 years, Okeyfood Co. LTD has become a top distributor of Aloe Vera gel drinks in more than 30 countries, quite a remarkable feat that could hardly be matched by more than a handful of competitors.



About Okeyfood Co. LTD

As a premium beverage maker based in China, Okeyfood Co. LTD has a wide range of juice products starting with its primary product  the Aloe Vera drinks, which are available in over 30 countries around the globe.



To know more, click http://www.okyalo.com/mango-aloe-vera-juice-drink-okyalo0003.html



Contact:

Okeyfood Co., Ltd

No. 9, Hexing Longtan Bay Road,

Jinfeng Town, Zhangjiagang

Jiangsu, China

Phone number: +8618621535227

Email id: service(at)okyalo.com



More information:

