Trendy Lighting Fixtures Are Now Available at Svetvotvet

The assortment of lighting products and brands is impressive in the market, which often puzzles the customers.

(firmenpresse) - The assortment of lighting products and brands is impressive in the market, which often puzzles the customers. With such an immense choice, it is a real challenge for people to choose the products they need for homes and offices. Realizing the increasing customer demand for lighting products, Svetvotvet has offered versatile lighting fixtures and accessories at reasonable cost.



Svetvotvet is a credible web-based platform that offers versatile selection of lighting products and accessories. The company is comparatively young, but its dynamic development in the niche is the best proof of its reliability, customer-orientation and desire to adhere to the needs and requirements of each and every client. They have been in the market for 5 years already, having won popularity and reputation with thousands of customers looking for high quality lighting products. This is what the managers of the company tell about it: The choice of lighting fixtures and accessories is very responsible. This is because they can notably change the look and design of your home or office. With Svetvotvet, you wont have any problems regarding the choice of these products, because we know what to offer each client to meet his/her special needs.



Svetvotvet is a company that is always oriented towards the best result. They are interested in fruitful cooperation with design agencies working in Moscow. The catalogue of products they currently offer to the clients is rich and involves a broad range of lighting products, including table lamps, wall luminaries, chandeliers, standing lamps, LED strip lights and what not. The company deals with reputable suppliers of lighting products and accessories and pays special attention to the quality or items they offer for sale.



The catalogue of products the company offers for sale is not only wide, but it is regularly updated to provide customers with new models, versatile brands and diverse designs to meet any needs, demands, preferences and budgets. The lighting products included into the catalogues come at affordable cost, which contributes to the success of the company and satisfaction of their clients.





Qualified personnel working for Svetvotvet is eager to provide customers with valuable tips, piece of advice and on-time and convenient delivery any time of the day.



For more information, please, feel free to visit http://www.svetvotvet.ru/



About the Company:



Svetvotvet is a trusted Russia-based company, which sees its mission is selling and delivering high quality lighting fixtures and accessories at affordable prices. The company has been in the market for five years already and has won excellent reputation and loyalty of hundreds of their customers. They try their best effort to adhere to the highest industry standards and meet the needs and requirements of each and every client. The company has a rich catalogue of lighting fixtures and ensues qualified servicing, on time delivery and valuable tips of professionals working for them. It is possible to place an order at the website of the company any time of the day.



Contact Info:

Address: 7 Warshavskaya Street, Office 415, 117535 Moscow, Russian Federation

Tel.: 8 (977) 721 00 70

E-mail: svetvotvet(at)yandex.ru

Website: http://www.svetvotvet.ru/





More information:

http://www.svetvotvet.ru/



PressRelease by

Svetvotvet

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/24/2016 - 06:08

Language: English

News-ID 502206

Character count: 3521

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Svetvotvet



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 51



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease