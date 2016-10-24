SamDom Now Offers High Quality Home Products at Reasonable Cost

SamDom has reported their goal to provide the customers with high quality home products provided at affordable cost.

SamDom has reported their goal to provide the customers with high quality home products provided at affordable cost. The owners of the company realize well how challenging, problematic and time taking it is to look for and purchase versatile products for home and office for busy clients. That is why, they have decided to simplify these processes for their customers by offering them a wide choice of products to meet their needs, preferences and budget.



SamDom is a reputable and credible company, which is oriented on providing customers with quality and affordable products for home use. The company has been in the business for several years already, having won nice reputation and loyalty of clients. This is what they tell about their company: Its not easy to withstand tough competition existing in the market nowadays. However, SamDom stands out from the crowd due to our responsibility, awareness of the specification of the job we do every day, individual approach to each customer and adherence the needs of clients. We understand that your home is the place, which matters a lot for you and your loves ones and we want this place to be comfortable and welcoming. This is our mission.



The company has a major office in Kiev, but they also have offices in Chernigov, Lvov and Odessa. The catalogue of products they offer for sale is very extensive and includes multiple categories, such as Roofing, Green Energy, Building Materials, Electric Supplies, Heating and Water Supply Fixtures, Products for Home and Garden, Baby and Kids Products, Flooring, Lighting Fixtures and Accessories, Tourism and Camping. Such an assortment of products contributes to the popularity of the company and simplifies the choice of customers.



Whats more, SamDom provides their materials and other items at reasonable prices, which also matters when it comes to the selection of the most suitable products. They set minimal prices for the services and products they offer for sale. There are also flexible discount and bonus systems for all clients as well as a number of payment options customers may choose from. Specialists working for the company are ready to provide professional consultations and valuable tips for those clients, who have any doubts regarding the choice of products or any other concerns associated with the shopping process. There are special prices for loyal customers and building organizations. The delivery is always done on time and with regard to the preliminary agreements. The website of the company is available any time of the day to make the choice convenient and hassle free.





For more information about the company, please, take your time to visit http://www.sam-dom.com.ua/



About the Company:



SamDom is a trusted and popular company that sees its mission in serving customers, looking for high quality products for their homes. With this purpose, they offer a rich catalogue of versatile products, the number of which exceeds 18000 items. The catalogue involves several sections and is regularly updated to simplify the choice of customers and make them satisfied with the quality of products they order. The company offers individual approach to each client with regard to the special needs, budget, and requirements and ensures quick on time delivery, sticking to the preliminary arrangements. There are special bonus and discount systems for loyal customers and other clients. The website of the company is available 24/7.



Contact Info:

Address: 2 Orositelnaya Street, 02099 Kiev, Ukraine

Tel.: (044) 545 68 86

(044) 545 68 87

(068) 554 22 99

(093) 554 22 99

(095) 554 22 99

Fax: (044) 451 85 14

E-mail: office(at)samdom.com.ua

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SamDomUA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp5mGUjmoVSSRCx3Nppw37g

Website: http://www.sam-dom.com.ua/





