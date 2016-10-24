Refreshing Mountain Retreat & Adventure Center Set to Open New Zip Lines

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No! Its The Flying V Zip Line!

(firmenpresse) - Lancaster, PA  Refreshing Mountain Retreat & Adventure Center in Lancaster County, which already boasts two courses totaling over 1 mile of zip lines, is excited to announce a brand new zip line option - The Flying V!



Currently under construction, The Flying V is set to open in Spring 2017. Just as the name suggests, The Flying V will have two zip lines in a V shape. At the highest point, riders will be approximately 40 feet off the ground, with the first zip line about 320 feet, and the second 270 feet, noted Justin Harnish, Director at Refreshing Mountain. There is no climbing involved, and you will launch from and land on platforms that require no climbing or physical exertion. This will be a great option for guests unsure if they are ready for a full zip line course, and for retreat groups looking to give their members a zip line experience, added Harnish.



Refreshing Mountain Retreat & Adventure Center has been integral to bringing unique outdoor and adventure opportunities to Central Pennsylvania. Aside from their Zip Line experiences, guests can also challenge themselves on high ropes courses, a climbing tower, and more. Or, if guests prefer to keep their feet on the ground, Refreshing Mountain offers pedal carts, activity and outdoor exploration packages, a community pool with interactive water features, and more.



Lancaster County provides so much to a broad audience of people, said Harnish. Were thrilled to provide a safe, family friendly atmosphere that offers unique experiences for families, church and school groups, corporate outings, and more.



To learn more about The Flying V and other activities at Refreshing Mountain, visit https://refreshingmountain.com/ziplines/ . Be sure to check out how you can preorder The Flying V tickets to give as Christmas gifts this year! Zip Line tickets are a great Christmas idea, added Harnish. They are fun stocking stuffers and provide an opportunity to get out and have fun as a family when the weather starts to warm up.





About Refreshing Mountain



Refreshing Mountain is a year-round retreat and adventure center providing family friendly fun and refreshment for over 30 years in Lancaster County, PA. We provide a variety of outdoor adventures, day field trips, and corporate team-building events, and overnight getaways with activities including zipline canopy tours, high ropes course, climbing tower, problem solving challenges, and much more. Our center is built on 8 acres of beautiful PA woodland. Learn more at: https://refreshingmountain.com/



