Refreshing Mountain Retreat & Adventure Center Set to Open New Zip Lines

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No! Its The Flying V Zip Line!
(firmenpresse) - Lancaster, PA Refreshing Mountain Retreat & Adventure Center in Lancaster County, which already boasts two courses totaling over 1 mile of zip lines, is excited to announce a brand new zip line option - The Flying V!
Currently under construction, The Flying V is set to open in Spring 2017. Just as the name suggests, The Flying V will have two zip lines in a V shape. At the highest point, riders will be approximately 40 feet off the ground, with the first zip line about 320 feet, and the second 270 feet, noted Justin Harnish, Director at Refreshing Mountain. There is no climbing involved, and you will launch from and land on platforms that require no climbing or physical exertion. This will be a great option for guests unsure if they are ready for a full zip line course, and for retreat groups looking to give their members a zip line experience, added Harnish.
Refreshing Mountain Retreat & Adventure Center has been integral to bringing unique outdoor and adventure opportunities to Central Pennsylvania. Aside from their Zip Line experiences, guests can also challenge themselves on high ropes courses, a climbing tower, and more. Or, if guests prefer to keep their feet on the ground, Refreshing Mountain offers pedal carts, activity and outdoor exploration packages, a community pool with interactive water features, and more.
Lancaster County provides so much to a broad audience of people, said Harnish. Were thrilled to provide a safe, family friendly atmosphere that offers unique experiences for families, church and school groups, corporate outings, and more.
To learn more about The Flying V and other activities at Refreshing Mountain, visit https://refreshingmountain.com/ziplines/ . Be sure to check out how you can preorder The Flying V tickets to give as Christmas gifts this year! Zip Line tickets are a great Christmas idea, added Harnish. They are fun stocking stuffers and provide an opportunity to get out and have fun as a family when the weather starts to warm up.
About Refreshing Mountain
Refreshing Mountain is a year-round retreat and adventure center providing family friendly fun and refreshment for over 30 years in Lancaster County, PA. We provide a variety of outdoor adventures, day field trips, and corporate team-building events, and overnight getaways with activities including zipline canopy tours, high ropes course, climbing tower, problem solving challenges, and much more. Our center is built on 8 acres of beautiful PA woodland. Learn more at: https://refreshingmountain.com/
