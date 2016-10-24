       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Class Action Lawsuit Against Stewarts Shops to Proceed

E. Stewart Jones Hacker Murphy Represents Class

(firmenpresse) - A lawsuit claiming that Stewarts Shops failed to compensate its employees for all hours worked has been certified as a class action, according to the plaintiffs attorneys.

U.S. District Court Judge Thomas J. McAvoy ruled Sept. 28 that the case meets requirements to proceed. The lawsuit concerns claims that employees were not paid mandatory call-in pay for store meetings and were deprived of an uninterrupted meal break.

A collective action has also been certified for full-time employees who worked more than 40 hours a week without overtime compensation.

Attorneys Ryan M. Finn and David I. Iversen, representing the plaintiffs, said that the next step is to send notifications to employees and former employees who may have been impacted by the pay practices at Stewarts Shops locations.

Stewarts Shops is a convenience store chain based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., with 335 Stewarts Shops in upstate New York and southern Vermont. The company claims more than $1.6 billion in annual sales.

E. Stewart Jones Hacker Murphy, court appointed to represent the plaintiffs, is representing cli-ents with similar wage and hour claims against Wal-Mart, Speedway and Suit-Kote Corporation.

E. Stewart Jones Hacker Murphy practices law throughout New York in the areas of commercial and estate litigation; property tax disputes; criminal defense; personal injury; labor employment; mediation and arbitration; and dog bite. The law firm has offices in Albany, Saratoga Springs, Latham and Troy.

For more information on E. Stewart Jones Hacker Murphy, visit http://joneshacker.com or call 518-274-5820.

Ryan M. Finn
Address: 28 2nd Street, Troy, NC 12180
Phone: 518.274.5820
Email: rfinn(at)joneshacker.com
Date: 10/24/2016 - 07:39
