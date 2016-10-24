Datera Unveils Integration with OpenStack FUEL to Simplify Private Cloud Deployments

Mirantis Customers Deploying to OpenStack or Kubernetes Can Use Elastic Data Fabric to Scale Applications Quickly with Higher Performance

(firmenpresse) - SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- Datera, the application-driven cloud data infrastructure company, today announced a new integration with OpenStack FUEL that enables companies to deploy applications to OpenStack quickly and with flexibility. Datera's Elastic Data Fabric automatically adapts to an application's storage needs and efficiently scales applications so enterprises can roll out web-scale private cloud deployments instantly. Datera worked with Mirantis, a leading provider of distribution and cloud management service for OpenStack, to validate the integration. Using FUEL as a control plane, application operators can optimize Datera's Elastic Data Fabric to scale horizontally across Mirantis OpenStack, reducing or eliminating the need for manual integration, configuration and patching. Datera's new integration with FUEL supports a wide range of applications with a price-performance fit, so any company can create a cloud that adapts to its application's needs.

OpenStack is a rich resource of cloud computing software that enables businesses to manage large amounts of information at minimal price. Application makers need to utilize those benefits to remain competitive, but often find it difficult to scale their applications without crashes. With this integration, FUEL makes application deployment simple for businesses, while Datera's self-adapting infrastructure scales applications universally across nodes so information is stored efficiently according to need and affordably.

"Datera's Elastic Data Fabric is a powerful multi-tenant solution for companies and developers looking to improve their storage flexibility and reduce IT spend," said Paul Roberts, director of system engineering at Mirantis. "With this integration, businesses who rely on Mirantis for successful OpenStack deployment can get system-wide web-scale support without informational siloes. We're thrilled to offer our customers those benefits in addition to the seamless OpenStack deployment our services support."

"Mirantis is the go-to resource for developers deploying to OpenStack infrastructure," said Datera's Head of Product Management Ashok Rajagopalan. "Elastic Data Fabric supports that mission by ensuring high quality-of-service, preventing crashes and provisioning storage needs as applications grow. The new integration will save developers time and resources and ensure stable growth for applications using OpenStack."

"Datera is committed to the open source effort and driving multiple initiatives including the next generation storage solution," added Gurpreet Singh, president and chief product officer of Datera. "Open source technology breeds innovation, and resources like OpenStack drive businesses forward. By automating storage distribution, Elastic Data Fabric used with Mirantis takes the work out of deploying applications to OpenStack."

To learn more about Elastic Data Fabric and Datera, visit or register for our upcoming November 10th .

Datera has developed the first universal data infrastructure that supports any application, on any platform with continuous delivery and flexible economics. Enterprises and service providers rely on Datera to cost-effectively build large-scale, fully automated private and public clouds for faster application delivery and shorter time to market. This application-driven, intelligent storage solution simplifies and automates the provisioning of infrastructure, giving customers the flexibility to add capacity and performance when and where it's needed, while reducing costs.

Datera was founded by the authors and maintainers of the Linux I/O storage stack and is backed by Khosla Ventures, Samsung Ventures and Silicon Valley luminaries Andy Bechtolsheim and Pradeep Sindhu. For more information, visit and follow (at)DateraInc on Twitter.

:



Shauna Roberts

BOCA Communications for Datera

(415) 298-1486

PressRelease by

Datera

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/24/2016 - 06:00

Language: English

News-ID 502217

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Datera

Stadt: SUNNYVALE, CA





Number of hits: 34



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease