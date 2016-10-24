BinckBank N.V. :trading update third quarter 2016

* Adjusted net earnings per share in 16Q3 at ? 0.11 unchanged versus 16Q2

* Net interest income in 16Q3 rose by 18% driven by investments in Dutch

residential mortgages (16Q3? 404.9 million)

* 2016 Share buyback program (? 25 million) completed in 16Q3



* Investing: Introduction of new discretionary asset management service

Investing for You in Belgium in 16Q4

* Saving: Partnership with SafeNed in preparation of the introduction of

the savings broker product in The Netherlands. Pilot with selected Dutch

clients to commence in 16Q4



* It has been decided on 15 October 2016 to abolish the Belgium speculation

tax





