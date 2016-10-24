       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


BinckBank N.V. :trading update third quarter 2016

ID: 502218
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


* Adjusted net earnings per share in 16Q3 at ? 0.11 unchanged versus 16Q2
* Net interest income in 16Q3 rose by 18% driven by investments in Dutch
residential mortgages (16Q3? 404.9 million)
* 2016 Share buyback program (? 25 million) completed in 16Q3

* Investing: Introduction of new discretionary asset management service
Investing for You in Belgium in 16Q4
* Saving: Partnership with SafeNed in preparation of the introduction of
the savings broker product in The Netherlands. Pilot with selected Dutch
clients to commence in 16Q4

* It has been decided on 15 October 2016 to abolish the Belgium speculation
tax


Click here for the full press release:
http://hugin.info/130685/R/2050678/767089.pdf



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: BinckBank N.V. via GlobeNewswire






More information:
http://www.binck.com



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: hugin
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/24/2016 - 07:15
Language: English
News-ID 502218
Character count: 1268
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: BinckBank N.V.
Stadt: Amsterdam


Number of hits: 46

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.083
Registriert Heute: 13
Registriert Gestern: 17
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 170


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z