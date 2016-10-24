BinckBank N.V. :trading update third quarter 2016

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
* Adjusted net earnings per share in 16Q3 at ? 0.11 unchanged versus 16Q2
* Net interest income in 16Q3 rose by 18% driven by investments in Dutch
residential mortgages (16Q3? 404.9 million)
* 2016 Share buyback program (? 25 million) completed in 16Q3
* Investing: Introduction of new discretionary asset management service
Investing for You in Belgium in 16Q4
* Saving: Partnership with SafeNed in preparation of the introduction of
the savings broker product in The Netherlands. Pilot with selected Dutch
clients to commence in 16Q4
* It has been decided on 15 October 2016 to abolish the Belgium speculation
tax
Date: 10/24/2016
