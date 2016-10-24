Conzzeta: Acquisition within Sheet Metal Processing

Conzzeta AG

Conzzeta: Acquisition within Sheet Metal Processing

Expansion of the Sheet Metal Processing business

Conzzeta to acquire FMG, Sulgen, Switzerland



Zurich, October 24, 2016. - Conzzeta today announces the signing of a binding

agreement to acquire all shares of FMG Fördertechnik and FMG Verfahrenstechnik,

Sulgen, Switzerland. The closing of the transaction is planned until the end of

2016. It will complement the product offering of Bystronic, the Sheet Metal

Processing business of Conzzeta, with integrated high-bay warehouse solutions

and handling systems.



Since 1989, FMG specializes in warehousing, material handling, and sorting

systems. With approximately 20 employees it generated net revenue of CHF 6

million in 2015, supporting clients with innovative end-to-end solutions in

process and production engineering.



Alex Waser, CEO of Bystronic and Member of the Group Executive Committee of

Conzzeta comments: "Within sheet metal processing, the automation of production

processes is becoming an important success factor. By joining forces, we merge

the know-how from machinery construction, process engineering and automation.

This enables us to offer clients around the world seamless solutions from a

single source."



For further information please contact:

Michael Stäheli, Head Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Phone +41 44 468 24 49

media(at)conzzeta.com



About Conzzeta

As an international holding company with diverse interests, Conzzeta strives to

achieve leading positions in its target markets and build a business portfolio

with above-average growth and long-term value creation. The Conzzeta Group



companies are "best choice" for customers, offering innovative solutions in

Sheet Metal Processing, Sporting Goods, Foam Materials, Graphic Coatings and

Glass Processing; the Group has 3,500 employees at more than 60 locations

worldwide. Conzzeta is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX:CON).



More information:

http://www.conzzeta.ch



