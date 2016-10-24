Conzzeta: Acquisition within Sheet Metal Processing

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Expansion of the Sheet Metal Processing business
Conzzeta to acquire FMG, Sulgen, Switzerland
Zurich, October 24, 2016. - Conzzeta today announces the signing of a binding
agreement to acquire all shares of FMG Fördertechnik and FMG Verfahrenstechnik,
Sulgen, Switzerland. The closing of the transaction is planned until the end of
2016. It will complement the product offering of Bystronic, the Sheet Metal
Processing business of Conzzeta, with integrated high-bay warehouse solutions
and handling systems.
Since 1989, FMG specializes in warehousing, material handling, and sorting
systems. With approximately 20 employees it generated net revenue of CHF 6
million in 2015, supporting clients with innovative end-to-end solutions in
process and production engineering.
Alex Waser, CEO of Bystronic and Member of the Group Executive Committee of
Conzzeta comments: "Within sheet metal processing, the automation of production
processes is becoming an important success factor. By joining forces, we merge
the know-how from machinery construction, process engineering and automation.
This enables us to offer clients around the world seamless solutions from a
single source."
For further information please contact:
Michael Stäheli, Head Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Phone +41 44 468 24 49
media(at)conzzeta.com
About Conzzeta
As an international holding company with diverse interests, Conzzeta strives to
achieve leading positions in its target markets and build a business portfolio
with above-average growth and long-term value creation. The Conzzeta Group
companies are "best choice" for customers, offering innovative solutions in
Sheet Metal Processing, Sporting Goods, Foam Materials, Graphic Coatings and
Glass Processing; the Group has 3,500 employees at more than 60 locations
worldwide. Conzzeta is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX:CON).
