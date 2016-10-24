ID Card Workshop 4.6 has been released, Added PDF417 barcode support and improved enrollment feature, SQL database support and scripting feature

ID Card Workshop is a professional and easy-to-use membership management and ID card software for businesses and organizations.

(firmenpresse) - The world's leading ID card software provider - ID Card Workshop Team (A division of PixelApp Ltd) today announces the release of ID Card Workshop 4.6.



ID Card Workshop is a professional but affordable membership management and ID card software. It enables businesses and organizations to establish their loyalty programs, membership reward systems, visitor tracking systems and any other kinds of photo ID systems.



The version 4.6 has added many new features and improved performance. "It is a major update for ID Card Workshop" said Alex Li, the director of the team, "We have added a lot of new features to the software, including: PDF417 barcode support - allows users to insert PDF417 barcode in card designer to produce ID cards with PDF417 barcode. Pre-defined and default values settings for fields in enrollment feature. Added 'after enroll' event for scripting feature - enables users to execute javascripts to modify database content automatically based on custom business logic once after id cards are being printed. Beside for all these new features, we also improved data fetching speed when using MS SQL database. "



List Of New Features And Improvements:



New Features:

Added PDF417 barcode support

Added Chinese support

Added Pre-defined and default values settings in enrollment feature

Added 'after enroll' event for scripting feature



Improvements:

Fixed some mirror bugs.

Improved data fetching speed when using MS SQL database



About ID Card Workshop:



ID Card Workshop is an all-in-one membership management and id card software, it enables users to create ID cards, staff cards, membership cards and manage membership data with its inbuilt database management and verification features.



To learn more information and download the free trial version of ID Card Workshop, visit: http://www.IDCardWorkshop.com



Contact:

PixelApp Ltd

Phone: 1-888-263-2798



Address: Suite 2200, One American Place, 301 Main Street, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 70801

Email: Support(at)IDCardWorkshop.com





More information:

http://www.idcardworkshop.com/



PressRelease by

PixelApp Ltd

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/24/2016 - 09:56

Language: English

News-ID 502227

Character count: 2333

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: PixelApp Ltd



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 64



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease