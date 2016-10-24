       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


ID Card Workshop 4.6 has been released, Added PDF417 barcode support and improved enrollment feature, SQL database support and scripting feature

ID Card Workshop is a professional and easy-to-use membership management and ID card software for businesses and organizations.

ID: 502227
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - The world's leading ID card software provider - ID Card Workshop Team (A division of PixelApp Ltd) today announces the release of ID Card Workshop 4.6.

ID Card Workshop is a professional but affordable membership management and ID card software. It enables businesses and organizations to establish their loyalty programs, membership reward systems, visitor tracking systems and any other kinds of photo ID systems.

The version 4.6 has added many new features and improved performance. "It is a major update for ID Card Workshop" said Alex Li, the director of the team, "We have added a lot of new features to the software, including: PDF417 barcode support - allows users to insert PDF417 barcode in card designer to produce ID cards with PDF417 barcode. Pre-defined and default values settings for fields in enrollment feature. Added 'after enroll' event for scripting feature - enables users to execute javascripts to modify database content automatically based on custom business logic once after id cards are being printed. Beside for all these new features, we also improved data fetching speed when using MS SQL database. "

List Of New Features And Improvements:

New Features:
Added PDF417 barcode support
Added Chinese support
Added Pre-defined and default values settings in enrollment feature
Added 'after enroll' event for scripting feature

Improvements:
Fixed some mirror bugs.
Improved data fetching speed when using MS SQL database

About ID Card Workshop:

ID Card Workshop is an all-in-one membership management and id card software, it enables users to create ID cards, staff cards, membership cards and manage membership data with its inbuilt database management and verification features.

To learn more information and download the free trial version of ID Card Workshop, visit: http://www.IDCardWorkshop.com

Contact:
PixelApp Ltd
Phone: 1-888-263-2798


Address: Suite 2200, One American Place, 301 Main Street, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 70801
Email: Support(at)IDCardWorkshop.com



More information:
http://www.idcardworkshop.com/



Keywords (optional):

id-card-workshop, id-card-software-provider,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: audreyarlisss
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/24/2016 - 09:56
Language: English
News-ID 502227
Character count: 2333
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: PixelApp Ltd

Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 64

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.085
Registriert Heute: 14
Registriert Gestern: 17
Mitglied(er) online: 4
Gäste Online: 210


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z