The digitisation trend at Security: 24/7 solutions for control rooms

eyevis showcases numerous technological innovations and a global concept for control rooms in cooperation with Knürr and BMA Ergonomics

(PresseBox) - ?Security is becoming more digital and more networked? states the final report of Security, the world's leading fair for security and fire prevention, which took place form the 27th to the 30th of September in Essen, Germany. Digital and networked was also the slogan for the eyevis products on display at the joint stand B22 with Knürr Technical Furniture and BMA Ergonomics in Hall 1. The three partner simulated classic situations in control centres and control rooms for the steadily growing market segment of the security sector at their trade fair stand. Those overall solutions consisted of visualisation technologies (eyevis), technical furniture (Knürr Technical Furniture) and specially designed seating for 24/7 operations (BMA Ergonomics).

Rainer Link, director of international distribution at eyevis, is more than satisfied with the outcome of Security: ?The visitors were highly impressed by our cooperative concept which illustrated very close to reality how our technologies can support our customers in their operations?.

Innovation: rear projection for 24/7 operations with TRP Technology

Furthermore, there was a true innovation on display for the visitors of Security: the latest product series of the eyevis TRP Cubes. The LED rear projection cubes attracted a lot of attention. As the first supplier worldwide, eyevis implemented the innovative controlling approach of Texas Instruments' TRP-Technology into its DMD unit, which leads to an extremely favourable entry-level price for the TRP Cubes. It also excels at energy efficiency, making it a true green power solution for video walls.

The rear projection cubes of the super-slim SLIM Series on the other hand feature a very low installation depth. Both versions of the ecCUBE family generated high interest at the trade fair stand. A long-lasting and low-maintenance rear projection technology is only one of their joint advantages.

LCD-Monitors in High Resolution



With the 85? EYE-LCD-8500-QHD display and the smaller 65? display of the same series, eyevis showcased two examples of its product range of 4K LCD monitors with Quad-Full-HD resolution of 3840?×?2160 pixels. The monitors are especially suited for the display of multiple camera signals in native resolution on just one screen.

High contrast even in very bright ambient light, perfect colour rendering, a large viewing angle and razor-sharp images as well as very short reaction times make these displays a first choice for many application areas. Of course, the displays also feature all other high quality attributes, for which our products are known, such as a robust metal casing and highest reliability during demanding long-term operation.

LCD video wall with new features

A 2?×?2 video wall comprised of the new 55" LCD EYE-LCD-5500-XSN-V2 displays was a vivid demonstration of how the single monitors fit together in perfect homogeneity thanks to their super-slim casing bezels. Their outstanding image properties paired with numerous innovative functions and a robust design make these displays a first choice for professional video wall applications. The new V2 version has a loop-through for 4K signals and the so-called Non-Stick Modes, which prevent image sticking effects. Functions such as the Soft Picture Mode, which smooths out extreme contrast transitions, additional Pixel Shifting or Dynamic Pixel Refreshing, maintain the high life expectancy and the constant quality of the monitors even for the permanent display of static image content.

Cross-platform, cross-operating-systems and open source

eyevis not only showcased innovations for visualisation itself, but also for the controlling of video walls. The eyeUNIFY wall management software was presented at Security specifically in the security industry setting for the first time. Just having been unveiled in February 2016, eyeUNIFY is already successfully in action.

eyeUNIFY?s modular, web-based concept allows for operation across platforms and operating systems and for a freely scalable number of clients. All modules communicate via web-based so-called SOAP interfaces. As an open-source project, eyeUNIFY is available for free to all users and can be adapted to specialist wishes and needs by eyevis, the client or third parties. eyeUNIFY is placed under GNU General Public License as free software.

Wall management and top-class graphic controller

With the wall management software eyeCON, eyevis presented its all-encompassing wall management software, the universal and tried-and-tested high-end solution with extensive functionality for the control of large-scale video systems. In combination with the network-based graphics controller of the netPIX series for the control of large-scale video systems, there is nothing more to be desired in terms of control and management.

The upcoming Security will take place in just about two years time, from the 25th to the 28th of September 2018 at the trade fair Essen, Germany, and will present eyevis with a platform for customer interaction and exhibiting their latest innovations yet again. Save the date today!





