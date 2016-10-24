       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


Enhance your Genital Appearance through Specialized Labiaplasty of Prof. hc. Dr. Stefan Gress

Prof. hc. Dr. Stefan Gress is a highly professional, experienced and specialized cosmetic surgeon who has years of experience in a diverse aesthetic surgery procedure.

ID: 502231
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - For Immediate Release

Labiaplasty, 24h October, 2016: Are you thinking of obtaining a labiaplasty to enhance the shape and appearance of your genital area? Labia plastic surgery is a very vital genital surgery which is done to change the appearance of both the outer and inner part of the labia. This surgery procedure needs professional and experienced hands to ensure safety and proper result.

If you are conscious about your genital appearance and dont want to go through an unsuccessful surgery then Prof. Dr. Gress is the most ideal intimate surgeon who can successfully perform a labiaplasty. Prof. hc. Dr. Stefan Gress is a highly professional, experienced and specialized cosmetic surgeon who has years of experience in a diverse aesthetic surgery procedure.

If you want to change yourself aesthetically then Prof. Dr. Gress can help you in many ways. Not only labiaplasty, he can help you to change your facial appearance, breast appearance, figure and genital appearance effectively with his extensive experience in this field.

Today, cosmetic surgery centers are available everywhere but most surgeons fail to give accurate result what people are expecting from them because of lack of experience and training. If you dont want to go through any drastic plastic surgery then you should consult an experienced surgeon no matter what kind of surgery you are opting.

As far as labiaplasty is concerned you should not just go to any surgeon to perform this surgery as it is a critical surgery procedure where your vagina should stay safe and unaffected. Dr. Stefan Gress uses proven surgery procedures to perform every surgical procedure which ensures safety, success and reliability. To know more about labiaplasty and Prof. Dr. Gress, you can visit his website: http://www.plast-chirurgie.de/de/intimchirurgie/schamlippenkorrektur.html

About Company: Prof. hc. Dr. Stefan Gress is an official website of Prof. Dr. Gress, who is a professional aesthetic surgeon, specialized in nearly all cosmetic surgery and he dedicates himself to give women a complete new appearance.



Contact Details:

Author Name: Stefan Gress
Business/Company Name: Plastische Chirurgie München Prof. hc. Dr. Stefan Gress
Local Address: "Salvatorstraße 3 80333 München"
Phone Number: 498924223922
Company Mail id: info(at)plast-chirurgie.de



More information:
http://www.plast-chirurgie.de/de/intimchirurgie/schamlippenkorrektur.html



Keywords (optional):

prof-dr-gress,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: thomasshaw9688
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/24/2016 - 10:30
Language: English
News-ID 502231
Character count: 2653
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Plastische Chirurgie München Prof. hc. Dr. Stefan Gress

Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 41

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.085
Registriert Heute: 14
Registriert Gestern: 17
Mitglied(er) online: 4
Gäste Online: 208


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z