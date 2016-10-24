Metro Apartments Pattaya Now Booking For The Busy High Season

Metro Apartments is a Thai guesthouse which is centrally located and offers high quality, value for money accommodation.

Pattaya is Thailand's largest resort, shares its cost with traditional fishing, sandy bay with a view of coral islands on the horizon, cliffs, and other bays. The island is very rich in agricultural products includes sugar cane, tapioca, rubber and many fruit trees.



Metro Apartments is a small, friendly, family-run guesthouse, located in one of the newser and nicer streets in Pattaya and has been in business since 2005. As a Thai guesthouse with an Irish management, it's staff takes pride in offering guests a pleasent, comfortable and friendly vacation taht makes lodges come back for more. They always try their best to make all their guests feel welcomed and contribute in making their stay, a positive experience.



Room Types;

The rooms are spacious, ranging from 25 - 42 sqm which comes in Standard and Superior rooms. It includes bath/wet room and a balcony. The rooms are all en-suite, tiled throughout and on all three floors which includes: King-sized bed, Cable TV, DVD Player, Wi-Fi Internet access, Air Conditioning, Refrigerator & Minibar, Balcony, and much more.



The rooms also come with an adjustable shower head to allow guests varying shower preferences, small cabinet to store toiletries in and also blackout curtains to help guests have an excellent uninterrupted sleep. Bedding is changed every two days, and the room is cleaned by a maid every day; towels also changed on a daily basis.



Guesthouse Facilities include;



The Metro Bar

A large well-presented bar with a Thai style which features two pool tables, a computer for guest's internet needs and also 8 brand new HD TV screens to show a variety of live sports starting from Barclays Premier League, Eng. Championship etc to other sports.



For Parties

Metro Apartments Pattaya organizes parties, birthdays as well as special days like Christmas or any other special occasion arrangements for their guests. The guesthouse works with several eateries in it's neighborhood to provide it's guests wide range of culinary possibilities.





There is also a music session for your full entertainment. Wide selection of beverages including ciders and delightful draft Guinness are provided, all meals and several menus are ordered from renowned restaurants, so a breakfast, lunch, dinner or a snack is never a problem in Metro Apartments.



Metro Apartments Pattaya, a cozy guesthouse with many facilities and hardworking, cheerful staff is where customers feel welcomed and comfortable, so the next time you are in Pattaya Thailand, make Metro Apartments your home and leave with a smile!



For more information, please visit: http://www.metro-apartments-pattaya.com/



