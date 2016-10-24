IHSE joins Broadcast Solutions' Broadcast Innovation Days in Asia in October and November

Two events, one in Jakarta (October 31) and one in Hanoi (November 3), will show latest technology innovations

(PresseBox) - This October and November IHSE, together with industry partners Broadcast Solutions, Riedel and Zenon Media, will show the latest technology innovations during their Broadcast Innovation Days events in Asia. As the latest in a series of successful events Broadcast Solutions will host two events, one in Jakarta (31 October) and one in Hanoi (3 November).

Together with leading industry partners, Broadcast Solutions GmbH will host two events in the Broadcast Innovation Days series in Asia with the title "Think Big - Start Small - The Power to Scale". With partners Riedel, IHSE and Zenon Media the companies will show the latest innovations in the area of broadcast technology and share their knowledge on workflow optimization. The two events will take place in Jakarta (31 October) and Hanoi (3 November).

The first day will focus on hands-on demonstrations and presentations in which the partners will pass on knowhow and expertise to visitors. All partners will be available on a second subsequent day for private meetings and in-depth demonstrations.

Topics will include tips on how to streamline your broadcast workflow, deliver future-proof solutions to broadcasters and the needs, and potential solutions, for local broadcast companies to meet changing production demands. Visitors will have the chance to learn about Broadcast Solutions' Streamline OB Van family of pre-configured and nearly "off-the-shelf" OB Vans, that can be delivered in a very short time with significant cost-advantages.

The complete portfolio of multichannel recording and slow motion servers and video judging solutions from slomo.tv will be on display. Also present are innovative and cost effective software-based solutions, as well as Satcom antennas and Robycam stabilized rail and "flying" camera systems.

IHSE will demonstrate and present products for sophisticated KVM solutions that enable operators, engineers and producers to manage any device from any workstation. The company will outline how to achieve greater flexibility, increased efficiency and enhanced system security and reliability.



Intercom and network specialist Riedel will focus on its MicroN product that, with its de-centralized routing capabilities, has the power and flexibility to build a flexible and agile production system. The newest member of Riedel's MediorNet family, MicroN features easy-to-use configuration options that provide increased reliability and versatility.

"Radio Automation System - more than a simple Playout". Zenon Media will show how a modern radio automation system simplifies daily work in a radio station. From import and management of data (audio, metadata, but also any side meta's like pictures and videos), its reasonable and efficient combination to a playlist, playout on multiple channel broadcast layers up to statistics and reports, like royalty reports or commercial/advertisement reports. Registration for the Broadcast Innovation Days in Jakarta and Hanoi are possible via the website www.broadcast-innovation-days.com. There as well you find a detailed program.

About Broadcast Solutions

Broadcast Solutions is one of Europe's biggest system integrators. For more than ten years the German based company stands for innovation and engineering "Made in Germany". With subsidiaries in Europe, Asia and the Middle East Broadcast Solutions plans, implements and realizes projects in the areas of Outside Broadcast, Satellite Communication, Studio and MCR Broadcast Facilities, Sport Arena Multimedia Solutions as well as mobile Security and Surveillance Solutions. A further emphasis of the company is to consult our customers when it comes to workflow optimization, trainings and production consultancy. Acting as a distribution company in Europe and worldwide Broadcast Solutions represents innovative brands like slomo.tv, ProSat Solutions, Aviwest, Robycam as well as Serenity. With more than 100 employees worldwide and working as a hardware independent system integrator Broadcast Solutions offers its customers tailor-made solutions - from idea to implementation and beyond.

You can find more information at www.broadcast-solutions.de





IHSE is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced Keyboard, Video, Mouse (KVM) devices with more than 30 years of experience. KVM technology enables the remote switching, bidirectional extension and conversion of primary computer signals including DVI, HDMI, 4K DisplayPort, audio and USB. IHSE develops and manufactures an extensive range of KVM switches and extenders with visually lossless signal transmission from headquarters near Lake Constance, Germany.

IHSE products have been certified for outstanding manufacturing quality, security, operability, resilience and high transfer speeds. Many renowned companies and institutions across vertical sectors including Broadcast, Post Production, Air Traffic Control, Control Rooms, Banking, Industrial, Healthcare, Maritime, Education, Venues and Government rely on KVM solutions made by IHSE, Germany. For further information please refer to www.ihse.com





