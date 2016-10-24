HUBER+SUHNER to display wide range of innovative technology at Electronica 2016

New RF connector system for small cell applications to make its debut alongside recently launched cable assembly system

(PresseBox) - HUBER+SUHNER will display a wide variety of radio frequency (RF), fibre optic, high voltage, and power and data transmission solutions at Electronica 2016.

Among these products will be innovations such as the SUCOFLEX 526V ? which is the first product from the SUCOFLEX 500V assembly family to be shown to the public ? and the Quick-Fit Plus. The NEX10, a new RF connector system for small cell applications developed in partnership with Radiall and Rosenberger, will also be shown at the HUBER+SUHNER booth.

The SUCOFLEX 526V is highly stable versus temperature and bending and guarantees the highest level of satisfaction when it comes to test and measurement. Not only is it extremely flexible and easy to use thanks to its unique design, it also delivers best-in-class phase and amplitude stability with flexure, movement, temperature and tensile stress.

The Quick-Fit Plus is a connector system for corrugated cable which allows an extremely easy and fast assembly process. It was created to simplify the assembling process to fit different interfaces. It is mountable in the field and is easy to assemble thanks to its one-piece design. In combination with an all-in-one stripping tool for ½? cables, the Quick-Fit Plus can be deployed very quickly.

HUBER+SUHNER ex-proof devices can be used in any radio equipment and wireless infrastructure. ATEX entry and surge protective devices are compliant to the ATEX Directive 2014/34/EU for use in potentially explosive atmospheres or hazardous locations and are in accordance with IEC/EN 60079 series of explosive atmosphere standards.

?Electronica is the leading international trade fair covering technologies, products and solutions from the entire electronics industry, which makes it the perfect platform for HUBER+SUHNER to demonstrate our range of technology to industry leaders from all over the world,? said Steffen Kreuels, Market Manager Test & Measurement at HUBER+SUHNER. ?We are especially looking forward to debuting the NEX10 connector system which we worked to develop with Radiall and Rosenberger.?



Key features of the NEX10 connector system ? which was created to meet existing and future demands of small calls for 4G and upcoming 5G networks ? are its robustness, small size, PIM stability and flexibility of different coupling mechanisms, such as torque/screw and push-pull. The weather protection boot, which is part of the interface, makes it optimum for outdoor use under extreme weather conditions.

Alongside these technologies will also be HUBER+SUHNER high voltage solutions for hybrid cars, trucks and buses as well as other automotive products, such as the HUBER+SUHNER cooled charging cable which recently won the Bavarian State Award for Electric Mobility.

For more information, please visit: www.hubersuhner.com.



HUBER+SUHNER is a global company with headquarters in Switzerland that develops and manufactures components and system solutions for electrical and optical connectivity. With cables, connectors and systems - developed from the three core technologies of radio frequency, fiber optics and low frequency - the company serves customers in the communication, transportation and industrial sectors. The products deliver high performance, quality, reliability and long life - even under harsh environment conditions. Our global production network, combined with group companies and agencies in over 60 countries, puts HUBER+SUHNER close to its customers. Further information on the company can be found at hubersuhner.com.





Company information / Profile:

