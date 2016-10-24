Rigid Flex PCB Products from iFastPCB Offer Great Connection Reliability for High Density Applications

iFastPCB, a China based manufacturer and global wholesaler, recently launched rigid flex PCB products in a trade fair held in Shenzhen, China.

(firmenpresse) - China - iFastPCB, a domestic market leader in Chinese wholesale market for fast PCB prototyping and manufacturing, recently launched their rigid flex PCB products during a trade fair held in Shenzhen, China. From now on, prospective buyers of these products can get instant quote and order rigid flex PCB products online, the owners announced during the trade fair.



The rigid flex printed circuit boards launched by the company are already in use by several different organizations within the aerospace and military industries. These circuit flex boards have multiple flexible circuit layers built in and laminated with the use of a special type of pre-preg film.



The owners of iFastPCB told the press that the rigid flex circuit boards have the key advantages of both the flexible PCBs and rigid PCBs. The two-in-one rigid flex PCBs offer the best of both worlds to the end users, majority of whom work within the electronics manufacturing, telecommunications, aerospace and military industries. It is inter-connected through specially manufactured plated holes. These boards have higher connection density than rigid PCBs and better installation capability compared to the flexible PCBs, an executive from iFastPCB was quoted by Shenzhen local press while he was explaining the benefits of their rigid flex PCB products during a press conference.



Rigid flex PCB design options are far more complicated since we combine the rigid boards with the flexible PCBs. The quality is reliable, to say the least, the executive signed off for the day after explaining the benefits of rigid flex PCB.



For better understanding of general investors and technology product reviewers, the owners of iFastPCB also demonstrated a stack-up prototype of six-layer rigid PCBs, four layers of which are actually rigid PCBs and the remaining two layers are flexible PCBs. During the trade fair, they also live demonstrated another kind of six-layer rigid flex PCB, in which two layers are rigid PCBs and rest four are flexible PCBs.





Due to their lower part count and high connection reliability, rigid flex PCBs are ideal for high density applications, the CEO and managing director of iFastPCB told the press here in Shenzhen.



About the Company



iFastPCB is a global China supplier and exporter of rigid flex PCB and other types of PCB products.



To know more, visit http://www.ifastpcb.com/pcb/rigid_flex_pcb.html





More information:

http://www.ifastpcb.com/pcb/rigid_flex_pcb.html



PressRelease by

iFastPCB

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/24/2016 - 11:31

Language: English

News-ID 502239

Character count: 2661

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: iFastPCB



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 84



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease