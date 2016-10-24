NCS partners with Rant & Rave to capture feedback from the young people it serves

Warwickshire, 24th October 2016. National Citizen Service (NCS) has partnered with customer engagement specialists Rant & Rave to collect real-time feedback from the young people undertaking its four-week summer programme.

National Citizen Service logo

(firmenpresse) - Warwickshire, 24th October 2016. National Citizen Service (NCS) has partnered with customer engagement specialists Rant & Rave to collect real-time feedback from the young people undertaking its four-week summer programme.



NCS is a youth development programme available to 15-17 year-olds in England and Northern Ireland. On NCS, participants embark on exhilarating challenges, meet amazing people from different backgrounds and build skills employers value: confidence, leadership and communication. More than 275,000 individuals have already taken part in this life-changing experience.



As a result of the partnership, NCS participants will be contacted by text message to share their thoughts and experiences of the programme. They will rate their experience with a score and will be asked to share their thoughts, in their own words, about any aspect of the programme they wish. Rant & Raves Sentiment Engine will understand what is shared and present key, actionable insights back to NCS to give them an instant understanding of how theyre performing, what participants particularly enjoyed and areas that may need more attention.



By using Rant & Rave, NCS hopes to gain visibility about the quality of its communications and the perceived overall quality of the programme. It will also give participants the chance to explain what was important to them individually  insight that might have been missed if a traditional, boring, tick-box survey had been used. Theyll use results to support their supply chain of partners, give recognition where its due and ensure that every part of the UK provides a consistent level of service.



Text messages were specifically chosen as a way to engage with young people NCS work with, given their speed and ease of use.



Will Gallagher, COO of NCS says: As the numbers of our participants continue to increase, we were looking for a way to ensure that we really listen to how they feel about the experience. Using Rant & Raves live feedback will help us understand what really matters to our young people and will mean that we can deliver a consistent, high quality experience right across the UK.





Nigel Shanahan, Founder of Rant & Rave, says: Its clear that NCS is committed to improving the lives of young people and were thrilled to be part of such a great cause.



Rant & Rave is an award-winning provider of SaaS Customer Engagement solutions based in Coventry. It helps organisations deliver great customer experience, listing half of the FTSE as clients.





More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/NCS-partners-with-Rant-Rave-to-capture-feedback-from-the-young-people



PressRelease by

RealWire

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/24/2016 - 11:50

Language: English

News-ID 502240

Character count: 2839

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RealWire

Ansprechpartner: Leah Wood

Stadt: Lincoln

Telefon: 01522883640



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 24/10/2016



Number of hits: 66



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease