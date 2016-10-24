Monmouth County Construction Company, Alfano Renovations, Opens Second Luxury Kitchen & Bath Showroom in Garwood, NJ

After the huge success of their Monmouth County Kitchen & Bath Showroom this past summer, Alfano Renovations has opened a secondary location in Garwood, NJ.

(firmenpresse) - Garwood, NJ  After the huge success of their Monmouth County Kitchen & Bath Showroom this past summer, Alfano Renovations has opened a secondary location in Garwood, NJ. The showroom located in the heart of Union County will serve as a hub to Northern NJ homeowners and designers looking to shop the latest custom tile, cabinet, fixture, and hardware options. Each are featured in 30 bathroom vignettes and 11 functional kitchen displays. The boutique showroom features the best in class products such as Moen faucets and sinks, cabinets by Candlelight, KitchenCraft, Schrock, and Aristokraft, porcelain and ceramic tiles, Caesarstone quartz counters, Cambria quartz counters, Silestone quartz counters, mosaic tile by Glazzio, Elkay sinks, and handles, knobs, and other leading hardware by Top Knobs and Emtek.



Alfano Renovations is a family-owned business that has been recognized as Monmouth Countys Leading Contractor for decades. Visit the Alfano Renovations website, including photos of both showrooms, at http://www.alfanorenovations.com/



When we first opened the Monmouth County showroom, we wanted our customers to be able to experience their new kitchen or bathroom first hand, rather than rely on our designers for a visual. The overwhelming response we have received from all our visitors have been tremendous. We recognized that it was inconvenient for our Northern NJ and NY clients to make the trip down the Jersey Shore, but still wanted to provide them with the same experience. Opening our Union County showroom will allow every new and existing client the opportunity to view products and designs before making a large investment. Michael Alfano Jr. Alfano Renovations, http://www.alfanorenovations.com/



For over 20 years, Alfano Renovations has been working with NJ customers to design and construct interior renovations, build new custom homes, and even expanded their business to commercial renovations. With careful design, expert craftsmanship, and excellent customer service, Alfano Renovations provides results guaranteed to meet your satisfaction.





We approach both residential and commercial construction projects by carefully listening to each of our clients unique requirement and working with them to implement their ideas. From start to finish, we ensure you approve of every step to ensure the highest level of satifaction. Having a showroom not only displays our creative designs and stunning workmanship, but it also gives the customer a piece of mind when he can see a comparable model of their own design choices. Architects, designers and homeowners are invited to visit the showroom and experience a preview of our work, possibly prompting you to brainstorm some ideas for your own project. Michael Alfano Sr. http://www.alfanorenovations.com/



From the initial design consultation through the building process, all the way to completion, Alfano Renovations offers a fully managed service. Their showrooms, located in Monmouth and Union County, NJ, are complete remodeling centers with in house designers, contractors, and thousands of samples all under one roof.



If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Michael Alfano at 732-922-2020 or email at info(at)alfanorenovations(dot)com



Contact:

Michael Alfano

Telephone: 732-922-2020

Email: info(at)alfanorenovations(dot)com

Website: http://www.alfanorenovations.com/





More information:

http://www.alfanorenovations.com



