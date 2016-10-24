       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Boliden selects Metso to supply equipment for a new surface crushing station to Aitik copper mine in Sweden

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


Boliden selects Metso to supply equipment for a new surface crushing station to
Aitik copper mine in Sweden

Metso Corporation's press release on October, 24 at 11:00 a.m. EET, 2016

Boliden has selected Metso to supply equipment for a new surface crushing
station at the Aitik copper mine in northern Sweden. The supply consists of two
primary gyratory crushers, two rock breakers, two apron feeders, chutes,
conveyors, spare & wear parts, engineering and installation. The value of the
order will not be disclosed. The order is included in Metso's Q3 orders
received.

Boliden's Aitik copper mine, located to the north of the Arctic Circle in
Lapland, Sweden, is one of Europe's largest producers of copper.

"Metso and Boliden have cooperated since the 1960s. Our previous deliveries to
Aitik include two autogenous mills, which, at that time, were the largest ever
supplied by Metso. Since 2012, Metso and Aitik have also had a performance-based
cost-per-ton service agreement, where Metso ensures the availability of the
grinding circuit and is rewarded according to the output of the process. The
newly signed contract for the delivery of key equipment for the new surface
crushing station is yet another step forward in deepening the collaboration,"
says João Ney Colagrossi, President, Minerals Capital business line, Metso.

Metso is a world leading industrial company serving the mining, aggregates,
recycling, oil, gas, pulp, paper and process industries. We help our customers
improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability by
using our unique knowledge, experienced people and innovative solutions to build
new, sustainable ways of growing together.

Our products range from mining and aggregates processing equipment and systems
to industrial valves and controls. Our customers are supported by a broad scope


of services and a global network of over 80 service centers and about 6,400
services professionals. Metso has an uncompromising attitude towards safety.

Metso is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki, Finland, and had net sales of about
EUR 2.9 billion in 2015. Metso employs over 12,000 persons in more than 50
countries. Expect results.
www.metso.com, www.twitter.com/metsogroup

For further information, please contact:

Wille Beckman, Senior Director Sales, Mining, MA Nordics, Metso, tel.
+46 70 305 7149, Email: wille.beckman(at)metso.com

João Ney Colagrossi, President, Minerals Capital Business Area, tel.
+55 15 99741 0134, Email: joao.colagrossi(at)metso.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Global Communications, Metso Corporation,
tel. +358 20 484 3212, Email: helena.marjaranta(at)metso.com


Boliden Aitik Sweden :
http://hugin.info/3017/R/2050746/767175.jpg



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Metso Corporation via GlobeNewswire






