Metso Corporation's press release on October, 24 at 11:00 a.m. EET, 2016



Boliden has selected Metso to supply equipment for a new surface crushing

station at the Aitik copper mine in northern Sweden. The supply consists of two

primary gyratory crushers, two rock breakers, two apron feeders, chutes,

conveyors, spare & wear parts, engineering and installation. The value of the

order will not be disclosed. The order is included in Metso's Q3 orders

received.



Boliden's Aitik copper mine, located to the north of the Arctic Circle in

Lapland, Sweden, is one of Europe's largest producers of copper.



"Metso and Boliden have cooperated since the 1960s. Our previous deliveries to

Aitik include two autogenous mills, which, at that time, were the largest ever

supplied by Metso. Since 2012, Metso and Aitik have also had a performance-based

cost-per-ton service agreement, where Metso ensures the availability of the

grinding circuit and is rewarded according to the output of the process. The

newly signed contract for the delivery of key equipment for the new surface

crushing station is yet another step forward in deepening the collaboration,"

says João Ney Colagrossi, President, Minerals Capital business line, Metso.



www.metso.com, www.twitter.com/metsogroup



Boliden Aitik Sweden :

http://hugin.info/3017/R/2050746/767175.jpg







Source: Metso Corporation via GlobeNewswire















