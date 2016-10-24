VistaJet Fleet Reaches 70 Aircraft

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Arrival of three new aircraft cements company's position as global leader
* One new Global 6000 and two new Challenger 350 business aircraft added to
fleet
* New additions worth over $115million*
* Takes VistaJet's total operating fleet to 70 aircraft
October 24, 2016 - VistaJet, the global leader in business aviation, today
announced that it has taken receipt of three new aircraft, worth $115million*,
taking its overall operating fleet to 70 aircraft. The new additions mean that
VistaJet now has the largest owned, super-mid to large cabin, business jet fleet
in the industry, ensuring it can offer a global service no competitor can match.
The company has more than doubled its fleet in three years, from 32 aircraft at
the end of 2013 to 70 aircraft now, with an average age of under 2 years old.
Its expanded fleet means that the company can now offer a truly global service,
reinforcing its position as the leader in the industry. Its infrastructure, both
in terms of its fleet, its back office operations and its technology platform,
are best in class, and mean that it can guarantee that its subscription
customers can fly to anywhere in the world with as little as 24 hours' notice.
What's more, because the company has invested in its fleet over many years, its
customers know that wherever in the world they are, when they fly with VistaJet
they will be flying on a young, identically branded, top of the range aircraft,
and will receive the very best service.
The Company continues to add new customers around the world at a record pace,
and is ensuring that its operating fleet size supports its exponential business
growth. With the fleet expansion, VistaJet is maintaining its strong track
record for attracting, training and supporting world-class pilots, engineers and
cabin crew. The company had a record first half with global flight traffic up
23% and passenger numbers up 20%. Unlike some businesses in the market, rather
than charging customers both to fly to a destination and to fly the empty
aircraft back, VistaJet has a fully globally deployed infrastructure, so it can
offer one-leg pricing to 90% of countries worldwide.
The company is not only investing in its fleet. Earlier in 2016 VistaJet moved
its global headquarters to Malta, centralizing many of its operations and people
functions. This move ensures the company can manage and direct the thousands of
hours of flights it provides every month, and to continue to offer the market
leading service its customers expect.
Chairman and Founder Thomas Flohr said:
"Everything we do is focused on delivering the industry leading service and best
value for our customers - that means being able to fly our customers anywhere in
the world, with as little as 24 hours' notice, and making sure they have the
very best experience every time.
With the three new aircraft we have added to our fleet, we have cemented our
position as the only company in the market with the global infrastructure
necessary to provide a truly worldwide service to our customers, 24 hours a day,
365 days a year.
With the three new aircraft we have added to our young fleet, our customers can
rest assured that VistaJet will continue to lead the field, consistently
delivering with every flight.
At the same time, we know that there is always more we can do. That is why we
will continue to invest in our customer experience and infrastructure, and
continue to work hard to make sure we are always staying ahead of the pack."
About VistaJet
Founded in 2004 by Thomas Flohr, VistaJet has established itself as the global
leader in premium long-range private jet travel by consistently providing
excellent service and unrivalled quality to its fast growing clientele,
connecting them to every corner of the world with point-to-point coverage.
VistaJet operates a young fleet of 70 Global(*) and Challenger(*) business
aircraft and offers the industry's largest service area, covering all major
markets. The Company's unique and successful business model provides all the
benefits of owning a personal jet without the responsibilities or asset risk of
personal ownership. News and information are available at www.vistajet.com.
Information
Katie Read James
Leviton
VistaJet International
Finsbury
M: +44 (0) 7834 335505 +44 207 251 3851
katie.read(at)vistajet.com VistaJet(at)finsbury.com
VistaJet - Bombardier Global aircraft:
http://hugin.info/172518/R/2050554/767061.jpg
