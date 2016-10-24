VistaJet Fleet Reaches 70 Aircraft

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Arrival of three new aircraft cements company's position as global leader

* One new Global 6000 and two new Challenger 350 business aircraft added to

fleet

* New additions worth over $115million*

* Takes VistaJet's total operating fleet to 70 aircraft



October 24, 2016 - VistaJet, the global leader in business aviation, today

announced that it has taken receipt of three new aircraft, worth $115million*,

taking its overall operating fleet to 70 aircraft. The new additions mean that

VistaJet now has the largest owned, super-mid to large cabin, business jet fleet

in the industry, ensuring it can offer a global service no competitor can match.

The company has more than doubled its fleet in three years, from 32 aircraft at

the end of 2013 to 70 aircraft now, with an average age of under 2 years old.



Its expanded fleet means that the company can now offer a truly global service,

reinforcing its position as the leader in the industry. Its infrastructure, both

in terms of its fleet, its back office operations and its technology platform,

are best in class, and mean that it can guarantee that its subscription

customers can fly to anywhere in the world with as little as 24 hours' notice.

What's more, because the company has invested in its fleet over many years, its

customers know that wherever in the world they are, when they fly with VistaJet

they will be flying on a young, identically branded, top of the range aircraft,

and will receive the very best service.



The Company continues to add new customers around the world at a record pace,

and is ensuring that its operating fleet size supports its exponential business

growth. With the fleet expansion, VistaJet is maintaining its strong track

record for attracting, training and supporting world-class pilots, engineers and

cabin crew. The company had a record first half with global flight traffic up



23% and passenger numbers up 20%. Unlike some businesses in the market, rather

than charging customers both to fly to a destination and to fly the empty

aircraft back, VistaJet has a fully globally deployed infrastructure, so it can

offer one-leg pricing to 90% of countries worldwide.



The company is not only investing in its fleet. Earlier in 2016 VistaJet moved

its global headquarters to Malta, centralizing many of its operations and people

functions. This move ensures the company can manage and direct the thousands of

hours of flights it provides every month, and to continue to offer the market

leading service its customers expect.



Chairman and Founder Thomas Flohr said:



"Everything we do is focused on delivering the industry leading service and best

value for our customers - that means being able to fly our customers anywhere in

the world, with as little as 24 hours' notice, and making sure they have the

very best experience every time.



With the three new aircraft we have added to our fleet, we have cemented our

position as the only company in the market with the global infrastructure

necessary to provide a truly worldwide service to our customers, 24 hours a day,

365 days a year.



With the three new aircraft we have added to our young fleet, our customers can

rest assured that VistaJet will continue to lead the field, consistently

delivering with every flight.



At the same time, we know that there is always more we can do. That is why we

will continue to invest in our customer experience and infrastructure, and

continue to work hard to make sure we are always staying ahead of the pack."







About VistaJet

Founded in 2004 by Thomas Flohr, VistaJet has established itself as the global

leader in premium long-range private jet travel by consistently providing

excellent service and unrivalled quality to its fast growing clientele,

connecting them to every corner of the world with point-to-point coverage.

VistaJet operates a young fleet of 70 Global(*) and Challenger(*) business

aircraft and offers the industry's largest service area, covering all major

markets. The Company's unique and successful business model provides all the

benefits of owning a personal jet without the responsibilities or asset risk of

personal ownership. News and information are available at www.vistajet.com.





Information





Katie Read James

Leviton

VistaJet International

Finsbury

M: +44 (0) 7834 335505 +44 207 251 3851



katie.read(at)vistajet.com VistaJet(at)finsbury.com









VistaJet - Bombardier Global aircraft:

http://hugin.info/172518/R/2050554/767061.jpg







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: VistaJet International via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://https://www.vistajet.com/



PressRelease by

VistaJet International

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/24/2016 - 11:08

Language: English

News-ID 502252

Character count: 5505

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: VistaJet International

Stadt: London





Number of hits: 39



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease